Starbucks’ Valentine’s Day drinks include a pretty pink Frappuccino

Starbucks has launched their Valentine’s Day menu, and it includes a gorgeously pink Frappuccino and a brand-new cold brew coffee.

Available now for a limited time, the new Chocolate Hazelnut Cookie Cold Brew is made with cold brew coffee, then sweetened with hazelnut syrup. It is topped with silky chocolate cream cold foam and chocolate cookie crumbles.

Starbucks

MORE: How to order a Pink with a Wink at Starbucks for Valentine’s Day

Similar to the chocolate-covered strawberries “secret menu” drink that gained popularity in 2020, the Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Crème Frappuccino is made with a blend of ice, milk, strawberry puree and java chips. It is then layered on top of strawberry puree and topped with whipped cream.

Both drinks are available in the Starbucks app for ordering ahead, or can be ordered in person at your local Starbucks location.

Starbucks

MORE: Order a ‘Love Bug’ frappuccino from Starbucks’ secret menu for a Valentine’s Day treat

Starbucks has also launched a new Valentine’s Day drinkware collection that features heart and floral designs and includes tumblers, cold cups and more.

Prices range from $16.95 for a 14-ounce Valentine’s Day floral mug to $24.95 for a water bottle or 24-ounce Hydrangeas and Hearts cold cup. The collection is available at Starbucks locations nationwide now for a limited time.

Starbucks

You’ll also find Valentine’s Day drinks at Dunkin’, including the return of their Pink Velvet Macchiato.

Made with espresso, red velvet cake flavor and notes of cream cheese frosting, you can pair the drink with their new Frosty Red Velvet Specialty Donut or grab one of their heart-shaped doughnuts like Brownie Batter or Cupid’s Choice, which is filled with Bavarian Kreme and topped with strawberry-flavored icing.

Dunkin'

Krispy Kreme is also celebrating love with four brand-new Valentine’s Day doughnuts.

While all are heart-shaped, flavors vary from cake batter to chocolate and strawberry. Plus, the Without You I’d Crumble doughnut has cookie dough Kreme filling and is dipped in chocolate icing.

Krispy Kreme

MORE: Red velvet Blizzard and Cupid Cakes return to Dairy Queen for Valentine’s Day

Which sweet treat will you be trying this Valentine’s Day?

Starbucks’ Valentine’s Day drinks include a pretty pink Frappuccino originally appeared on Simplemost.com