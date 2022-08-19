PHOTOS: The world's best players collide at Western & Southern Open

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

The world's top tennis players converged on Mason, Ohio for one week for the Western & Southern Open. Felicia Jordan

The world's top tennis players converged on Mason, Ohio for one week for the Western & Southern Open. Felicia Jordan

Taylor Fritz (USA), pictured, took on Daniil Medvedev (RUS) in the quarterfinals on Friday. Ultimately, Fritz was defeated and Medvedev advanced. Felicia Jordan

Daniil Medvedev (RUS), pictured, faced Taylor Fritz (USA) in the quarterfinals on Friday. Ultimately, Fritz was defeated and Medvedev advanced. Felicia Jordan

Taylor Fritz (USA), pictured, took on Daniil Medvedev (RUS) in the quarterfinals on Friday. Ultimately, Fritz was defeated and Medvedev advanced. Felicia Jordan

Daniil Medvedev (RUS), pictured, faced Taylor Fritz (USA) in the quarterfinals on Friday. Ultimately, Fritz was defeated and Medvedev advanced. Felicia Jordan

Daniil Medvedev (RUS), pictured, faced Taylor Fritz (USA) in the quarterfinals on Friday. Ultimately, Fritz was defeated and Medvedev advanced. Felicia Jordan

Fans at the Western & Southern Open Felicia Jordan

Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) vs John Isner (USA). John Isner, pictured, takes on the world's 3rd-ranked male player, Stefanos Tsitsipas. Ultimately, Tsitsipas won. Felicia Jordan

Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) vs John Isner (USA). Stefanos Tsitsipas, pictured, faces off with John Isner at the Western & Southern Open. Ultimately, Tsitsipas won. Felicia Jordan

Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) vs John Isner (USA). Stefanos Tsitsipas, pictured, faces off with John Isner at the Western & Southern Open. Ultimately, Tsitsipas won. Felicia Jordan

Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) vs John Isner (USA). John Isner, pictured, takes on the world's 3rd-ranked male player, Stefanos Tsitsipas. Ultimately, Tsitsipas won. Felicia Jordan

Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) vs John Isner (USA). John Isner, pictured, takes on the world's 3rd-ranked male player, Stefanos Tsitsipas. Ultimately, Tsitsipas won. Felicia Jordan

Aryna Sabalenka (BLR), pictured, faced off against Shuai Zhang (CHI) in the Western & Southern quarterfinals on Friday. Sabalenka won the match after a tie-breaker. Felicia Jordan

Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) faced off against Shuai Zhang (CHI), pictured, in the Western & Southern quarterfinals on Friday. Sabalenka won the match after a tie-breaker. Felicia Jordan

Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) faced off against Shuai Zhang (CHI). pictured, in the Western & Southern quarterfinals on Friday. Sabalenka won the match after a tie-breaker. Felicia Jordan

Aryna Sabalenka (BLR), pictured, faced off against Shuai Zhang (CHI) in the Western & Southern quarterfinals on Friday. Sabalenka won the match after a tie-breaker. Felicia Jordan

Aryna Sabalenka (BLR), pictured, faced off against Shuai Zhang (CHI) in the Western & Southern quarterfinals on Friday. Sabalenka won the match after a tie-breaker. Felicia Jordan

The world's top tennis players converged on Mason, Ohio for one week for the Western & Southern Open. Felicia Jordan

Prev 1 / Ad Next