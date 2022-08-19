Watch Now
PHOTOS: The world's best players collide at Western & Southern Open

The Western & Southern open in Mason, Ohio features the world's top tennis players from around the world.

Western Southern Open 2022 The world's top tennis players converged on Mason, Ohio for one week for the Western & Southern Open.Photo by: Felicia Jordan Western Southern Open 2022 The world's top tennis players converged on Mason, Ohio for one week for the Western & Southern Open.Photo by: Felicia Jordan Fritz1.jpg Taylor Fritz (USA), pictured, took on Daniil Medvedev (RUS) in the quarterfinals on Friday. Ultimately, Fritz was defeated and Medvedev advanced.Photo by: Felicia Jordan Medvedev1.jpg Daniil Medvedev (RUS), pictured, faced Taylor Fritz (USA) in the quarterfinals on Friday. Ultimately, Fritz was defeated and Medvedev advanced.Photo by: Felicia Jordan Fritz2.jpg Taylor Fritz (USA), pictured, took on Daniil Medvedev (RUS) in the quarterfinals on Friday. Ultimately, Fritz was defeated and Medvedev advanced.Photo by: Felicia Jordan Medvedev2.jpg Daniil Medvedev (RUS), pictured, faced Taylor Fritz (USA) in the quarterfinals on Friday. Ultimately, Fritz was defeated and Medvedev advanced.Photo by: Felicia Jordan Daniil Medvedev Western Southern Open Daniil Medvedev (RUS), pictured, faced Taylor Fritz (USA) in the quarterfinals on Friday. Ultimately, Fritz was defeated and Medvedev advanced.Photo by: Felicia Jordan Western Southern Open fans.jpg Fans at the Western & Southern OpenPhoto by: Felicia Jordan John Isner1.jpg Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) vs John Isner (USA). John Isner, pictured, takes on the world's 3rd-ranked male player, Stefanos Tsitsipas. Ultimately, Tsitsipas won.Photo by: Felicia Jordan Tsitsipas1.jpg Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) vs John Isner (USA). Stefanos Tsitsipas, pictured, faces off with John Isner at the Western & Southern Open. Ultimately, Tsitsipas won.Photo by: Felicia Jordan Tsitsipas2.jpg Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) vs John Isner (USA). Stefanos Tsitsipas, pictured, faces off with John Isner at the Western & Southern Open. Ultimately, Tsitsipas won.Photo by: Felicia Jordan Isner2.jpg Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) vs John Isner (USA). John Isner, pictured, takes on the world's 3rd-ranked male player, Stefanos Tsitsipas. Ultimately, Tsitsipas won.Photo by: Felicia Jordan John Isner at the Western & Southern Open Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) vs John Isner (USA). John Isner, pictured, takes on the world's 3rd-ranked male player, Stefanos Tsitsipas. Ultimately, Tsitsipas won.Photo by: Felicia Jordan Sabalenka3.jpg Aryna Sabalenka (BLR), pictured, faced off against Shuai Zhang (CHI) in the Western & Southern quarterfinals on Friday. Sabalenka won the match after a tie-breaker.Photo by: Felicia Jordan Zhang2.jpg Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) faced off against Shuai Zhang (CHI), pictured, in the Western & Southern quarterfinals on Friday. Sabalenka won the match after a tie-breaker.Photo by: Felicia Jordan Zhang1.jpg Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) faced off against Shuai Zhang (CHI). pictured, in the Western & Southern quarterfinals on Friday. Sabalenka won the match after a tie-breaker.Photo by: Felicia Jordan Sabalenka2.jpg Aryna Sabalenka (BLR), pictured, faced off against Shuai Zhang (CHI) in the Western & Southern quarterfinals on Friday. Sabalenka won the match after a tie-breaker.Photo by: Felicia Jordan Sabalenka1.jpg Aryna Sabalenka (BLR), pictured, faced off against Shuai Zhang (CHI) in the Western & Southern quarterfinals on Friday. Sabalenka won the match after a tie-breaker.Photo by: Felicia Jordan Western Southern Open 2022 The world's top tennis players converged on Mason, Ohio for one week for the Western & Southern Open.Photo by: Felicia Jordan

