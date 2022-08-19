PHOTOS: The world's best players collide at Western & Southern Open
The Western & Southern open in Mason, Ohio features the world's top tennis players from around the world.
The world's top tennis players converged on Mason, Ohio for one week for the Western & Southern Open.Photo by: Felicia Jordan Taylor Fritz (USA) took on Daniil Medvedev (RUS) in the quarterfinals on Friday. Ultimately, Fritz was defeated and Medvedev advanced.Photo by: Felicia Jordan Fans at the Western & Southern OpenPhoto by: Felicia Jordan Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) vs John Isner (USA). John Isner takes on the world's 3rd-ranked male player, Stefanos Tsitsipas. Ultimately, Tsitsipas won.Photo by: Felicia Jordan Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) faced off against Shuai Zhang (CHI) in the Western & Southern quarterfinals on Friday. Sabalenka won the match after a tie-breaker.Photo by: Felicia Jordan