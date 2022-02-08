Around 30,000 of the biggest Bengals fans gathered at Paul Brown Stadium Monday to celebrate the team's Super Bowl LVI appearance.

Thousands of fans send Bengals off the Super Bowl

Fans attend the Super Bowl LVI Opening Night Fan Rally, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Cincinnati.

Photo by: Jeff Dean/AP

Fans attend the Super Bowl LVI Opening Night Fan Rally, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Cincinnati.

Photo by: Jeff Dean/AP

Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson enters the field during the Super Bowl LVI Opening Night Fan Rally, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Cincinnati.

Photo by: Jeff Dean/AP

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow enters the field during the Super Bowl LVI Opening Night Fan Rally, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Cincinnati.

Photo by: Jeff Dean/AP

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor stands on stage during the Super Bowl LVI Opening Night Fan Rally, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Cincinnati.

Photo by: Jeff Dean/AP

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon speaks during the Super Bowl LVI Opening Night Fan Rally, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Cincinnati.

Photo by: Jeff Dean/AP

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase enters the field during the Super Bowl LVI Opening Night Fan Rally, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Cincinnati.

Photo by: Jeff Dean/AP

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow enters the field during the Super Bowl LVI Opening Night Fan Rally, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Cincinnati.

Photo by: Jeff Dean/AP

Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah reacts during the Super Bowl LVI Opening Night Fan Rally, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Cincinnati.

Photo by: Jeff Dean/AP

Fans attend the Super Bowl LVI Opening Night Fan Rally, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Cincinnati.

Photo by: Jeff Dean/AP