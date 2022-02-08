Fans attend the Super Bowl LVI Opening Night Fan Rally, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Cincinnati.Jeff Dean/AP
Fans attend the Super Bowl LVI Opening Night Fan Rally, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Cincinnati.Jeff Dean/AP
Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson enters the field during the Super Bowl LVI Opening Night Fan Rally, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Cincinnati.Jeff Dean/AP
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow enters the field during the Super Bowl LVI Opening Night Fan Rally, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Cincinnati.Jeff Dean/AP
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor stands on stage during the Super Bowl LVI Opening Night Fan Rally, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Cincinnati.Jeff Dean/AP
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon speaks during the Super Bowl LVI Opening Night Fan Rally, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Cincinnati.Jeff Dean/AP
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase enters the field during the Super Bowl LVI Opening Night Fan Rally, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Cincinnati.Jeff Dean/AP
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow enters the field during the Super Bowl LVI Opening Night Fan Rally, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Cincinnati.Jeff Dean/AP
Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah reacts during the Super Bowl LVI Opening Night Fan Rally, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Cincinnati.Jeff Dean/AP
Fans attend the Super Bowl LVI Opening Night Fan Rally, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Cincinnati.Jeff Dean/AP