PHOTOS: Bengals players, fans rally ahead of Super Bowl appearance

Thousands of fans send Bengals off the Super Bowl

Around 30,000 of the biggest Bengals fans gathered at Paul Brown Stadium Monday to celebrate the team's Super Bowl LVI appearance.

Cincinnati Bengals Football Fan Rally
Fans attend the Super Bowl LVI Opening Night Fan Rally, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Cincinnati.Photo by: Jeff Dean/AP
Cincinnati Bengals fan rally
Fans attend the Super Bowl LVI Opening Night Fan Rally, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Cincinnati.Photo by: Jeff Dean/AP
Evan McPherson fan rally
Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson enters the field during the Super Bowl LVI Opening Night Fan Rally, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Cincinnati.Photo by: Jeff Dean/AP
Joe Burrow Bengals fan rally
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow enters the field during the Super Bowl LVI Opening Night Fan Rally, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Cincinnati.Photo by: Jeff Dean/AP
Zac Taylor fan rally
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor stands on stage during the Super Bowl LVI Opening Night Fan Rally, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Cincinnati.Photo by: Jeff Dean/AP
Joe Mixon fan rally
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon speaks during the Super Bowl LVI Opening Night Fan Rally, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Cincinnati.Photo by: Jeff Dean/AP
Ja'Marr Chase fan rally
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase enters the field during the Super Bowl LVI Opening Night Fan Rally, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Cincinnati.Photo by: Jeff Dean/AP
Joe Burrow fan rally
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow enters the field during the Super Bowl LVI Opening Night Fan Rally, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Cincinnati.Photo by: Jeff Dean/AP
CJ Uzomah fan rally
Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah reacts during the Super Bowl LVI Opening Night Fan Rally, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Cincinnati.Photo by: Jeff Dean/AP
Cincinnati Bengals Fans Paul Brown Stadium rally
Fans attend the Super Bowl LVI Opening Night Fan Rally, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Cincinnati.Photo by: Jeff Dean/AP

