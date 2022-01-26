Watch
SportsFootballBengals

Parents celebrate their Bengals babies born during playoffs

While Cincinnati Bengals fans were cheering playoff wins the last two weeks, parents have been celebrating the arrival of their Bengals babies, born during the playoffs

These Bengals babies were born while parents anxiously awaited their beloved kiddies - and during the playoffs.Photo by: Contributed
