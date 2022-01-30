Watch
SportsFootballBengals

Bengals rally back from down 21-3 to beat Chiefs and earn trip to the Super Bowl

The Bengals punched a trip to the Super Bowl for the first time in more than 30 years.

Bengals Chiefs Football
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor holds up the Lamar Hunt trophy as team owner Mike Brown, right, looks on an AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Bengals won 27-24 in overtime.Photo by: Charlie Riedel/AP
Bengals Chiefs Football Zac Taylor Joe Burrow AFC Champion trophy
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, left, hands the Lamar Hunt trophy to quarterback Joe Burrow after they beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL AFC Championship football game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo.. (AP Photos/Reed Hoffmann)Photo by: Reed Hoffmann/AP
Bengals Chiefs Football Patrick Mahomes dejected
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) walks off the field at the end of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Bengals won 27-24 overtime. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)Photo by: Ed Zurga/AP
Bengals Chiefs Football Joe Burrow AFC Champions
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, right, hugs teammate Isaiah Prince after beating the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL AFC Championship football game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo.. (AP Photos/Reed Hoffmann)Photo by: Reed Hoffmann/AP
Bengals Chiefs Football Tee Higgins
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins takes a selfie with fans after they beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL AFC Championship football game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo.. (AP Photos/Reed Hoffmann)Photo by: Reed Hoffmann/AP
Bengals Chiefs Football Zac Taylor
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor holds the Lamar Hunt trophy after the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Bengals won 27-24 in overtime. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)Photo by: Charlie Riedel/AP
Bengals Chiefs Football Joe Burrow
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) holds the Lamar Hunt trophy after an AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Bengals won 27-24 in overtime. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)Photo by: Charlie Riedel/AP
Bengals Chiefs Football
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard, left, and teammate B.J. Hill shows off their championship t-shirts after beating the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL AFC Championship football game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo.. (AP Photos/Reed Hoffmann)Photo by: Reed Hoffmann/AP
Bengals Chiefs Football
Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Joe Bachie celebrates with fans after the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Bengals won 27-24 in overtime. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)Photo by: Charlie Riedel/AP
Bengals Chiefs Football Joe Mixon
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon celebrates as he walks off the field after the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Bengals won 27-24 in overtime. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)Photo by: Eric Gay/AP
Bengals Chiefs Football Ja'Marr Chase
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase celebrates after they beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL AFC Championship football game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo.. (AP Photos/Reed Hoffmann)Photo by: Reed Hoffmann/AP
Bengals Chiefs Football
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, right, celebrates after the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Bengals won 27-24 in overtime. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)Photo by: Eric Gay/AP
Bengals Chiefs Football Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr CHase
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard, left, quarterback Joe Burrow, center, and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase celebrate after beating the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL AFC Championship football game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo.. (AP Photos/Reed Hoffmann)Photo by: Reed Hoffmann/AP
Bengals Chiefs Football Mixon
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon celebrates with the Lamar Hunt trophy after the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Bengals won 27-24 in overtime. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)Photo by: Eric Gay/AP
Bengals Chiefs Football Joe Burrow
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow celebrates with fans after the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Bengals won 27-24 in overtime. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)Photo by: Paul Sancya/AP
Bengals Chiefs Football
Fans celebrate after the AFC championship NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Bengals won 27-24 in overtime. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)Photo by: Eric Gay/AP
Bengals Chiefs Football Zac Taylor holds AFC Championship Lamar Hunt trophy
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor holds up the Lamar Hunt trophy as team owner Mike Brown, right, looks on after the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Bengals won 27-24. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)Photo by: Paul Sancya/AP
APTOPIX Bengals Chiefs Football AFC Championship Evan McPherson
Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) celebrates with teammates after kicking a 31-yard field goal during overtime in the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Bengals won 27-24. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)Photo by: Eric Gay/AP
APTOPIX Bengals Chiefs Football
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates with teammate Tyler Shelvin at the end of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Bengals won 27-24 in overtime. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)Photo by: Charlie Riedel/AP
Bengals Chiefs Football
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) catches a 2-yard touchdown pass ahead of Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton, center left, during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.Photo by: Eric Gay/AP
Bengals Chiefs Football
Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah (87) is carted off the field after after suffering an unknown injury during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.Photo by: Eric Gay/AP

Bengals rally back from down 21-3 to beat Chiefs and earn trip to the Super Bowl

close-gallery
  • Bengals Chiefs Football
  • Bengals Chiefs Football Zac Taylor Joe Burrow AFC Champion trophy
  • Bengals Chiefs Football Patrick Mahomes dejected
  • Bengals Chiefs Football Joe Burrow AFC Champions
  • Bengals Chiefs Football Tee Higgins
  • Bengals Chiefs Football Zac Taylor
  • Bengals Chiefs Football Joe Burrow
  • Bengals Chiefs Football
  • Bengals Chiefs Football
  • Bengals Chiefs Football Joe Mixon
  • Bengals Chiefs Football Ja'Marr Chase
  • Bengals Chiefs Football
  • Bengals Chiefs Football Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr CHase
  • Bengals Chiefs Football Mixon
  • Bengals Chiefs Football Joe Burrow
  • Bengals Chiefs Football
  • Bengals Chiefs Football Zac Taylor holds AFC Championship Lamar Hunt trophy
  • APTOPIX Bengals Chiefs Football AFC Championship Evan McPherson
  • APTOPIX Bengals Chiefs Football
  • Bengals Chiefs Football
  • Bengals Chiefs Football

Share

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor holds up the Lamar Hunt trophy as team owner Mike Brown, right, looks on an AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Bengals won 27-24 in overtime.Charlie Riedel/AP
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, left, hands the Lamar Hunt trophy to quarterback Joe Burrow after they beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL AFC Championship football game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo.. (AP Photos/Reed Hoffmann)Reed Hoffmann/AP
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) walks off the field at the end of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Bengals won 27-24 overtime. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)Ed Zurga/AP
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, right, hugs teammate Isaiah Prince after beating the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL AFC Championship football game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo.. (AP Photos/Reed Hoffmann)Reed Hoffmann/AP
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins takes a selfie with fans after they beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL AFC Championship football game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo.. (AP Photos/Reed Hoffmann)Reed Hoffmann/AP
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor holds the Lamar Hunt trophy after the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Bengals won 27-24 in overtime. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)Charlie Riedel/AP
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) holds the Lamar Hunt trophy after an AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Bengals won 27-24 in overtime. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)Charlie Riedel/AP
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard, left, and teammate B.J. Hill shows off their championship t-shirts after beating the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL AFC Championship football game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo.. (AP Photos/Reed Hoffmann)Reed Hoffmann/AP
Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Joe Bachie celebrates with fans after the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Bengals won 27-24 in overtime. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)Charlie Riedel/AP
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon celebrates as he walks off the field after the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Bengals won 27-24 in overtime. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)Eric Gay/AP
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase celebrates after they beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL AFC Championship football game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo.. (AP Photos/Reed Hoffmann)Reed Hoffmann/AP
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, right, celebrates after the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Bengals won 27-24 in overtime. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)Eric Gay/AP
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard, left, quarterback Joe Burrow, center, and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase celebrate after beating the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL AFC Championship football game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo.. (AP Photos/Reed Hoffmann)Reed Hoffmann/AP
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon celebrates with the Lamar Hunt trophy after the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Bengals won 27-24 in overtime. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)Eric Gay/AP
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow celebrates with fans after the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Bengals won 27-24 in overtime. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)Paul Sancya/AP
Fans celebrate after the AFC championship NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Bengals won 27-24 in overtime. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)Eric Gay/AP
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor holds up the Lamar Hunt trophy as team owner Mike Brown, right, looks on after the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Bengals won 27-24. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)Paul Sancya/AP
Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) celebrates with teammates after kicking a 31-yard field goal during overtime in the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Bengals won 27-24. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)Eric Gay/AP
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates with teammate Tyler Shelvin at the end of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Bengals won 27-24 in overtime. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)Charlie Riedel/AP
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) catches a 2-yard touchdown pass ahead of Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton, center left, during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.Eric Gay/AP
Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah (87) is carted off the field after after suffering an unknown injury during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.Eric Gay/AP
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next