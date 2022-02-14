Watch
SportsFootballBengals

Bengals fans at The Banks go on a roller coaster of emotions during Super Bowl LVI

Joy, then disappointment, but overall pride

Fans who showed up in the snow and cold to cheer on the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI from The Banks in Cincinnati went on the roller coaster of emotions.

Rams Bengals Super Bowl Football
Cincinnati Bengals fans attend a watch party during the second half of NFL football's Super Bowl 56 against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at The Banks in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)Photo by: Jeff Dean/AP
Rams Bengals Super Bowl Football
Cincinnati Bengals fans attend a watch party during the second half of NFL football's Super Bowl 56 Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, against the Los Angeles Rams at The Banks in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)Photo by: Jeff Dean/AP
Rams Bengals Super Bowl Football
Cincinnati Bengals fans attend a watch party during the second half of NFL football's Super Bowl 56 against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at The Banks in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)Photo by: Jeff Dean/AP
Rams Bengals Super Bowl Football
Cincinnati Bengals fans attend a watch party during the second half of NFL football's Super Bowl 56 against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at The Banks in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)Photo by: Jeff Dean/AP
Rams Bengals Super Bowl Football
Cincinnati Bengals fans attend a watch party during the second half of NFL football's Super Bowl 56 Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, against the Los Angeles Rams at The Banks in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)Photo by: Jeff Dean/AP
Rams Bengals Super Bowl Football
Cincinnati Bengals fans attend a watch party during NFL football's Super Bowl 56 Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, against the Los Angeles Rams at The Banks in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)Photo by: Jeff Dean/AP
Rams Bengals Super Bowl Football
Cincinnati Bengals fans react to the team's loss against the Los Angeles Rams at end of NFL football's Super Bowl 56 Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at The Banks in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)Photo by: Jeff Dean/AP
Rams Bengals Super Bowl Football
Cincinnati Bengals fans react to the team's loss against the Los Angeles Rams at end of NFL football's Super Bowl 56 Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at The Banks in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)Photo by: Jeff Dean/AP
Rams Bengals Super Bowl Football
Cincinnati Bengals fans react to the team's loss against the Los Angeles Rams at end of NFL football's Super Bowl 56 Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at The Banks in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)Photo by: Jeff Dean/AP
Rams Bengals Super Bowl Football
Cincinnati Bengals fans attend a watch party during NFL football's Super Bowl 56 Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, against the Los Angeles Rams at The Banks in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)Photo by: Jeff Dean/AP
Rams Bengals Super Bowl Football
Cincinnati Bengals fans attend a watch party during the second half of NFL football's Super Bowl 56 against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at The Banks in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)Photo by: Jeff Dean/AP

Bengals fans at The Banks go on a roller coaster of emotions during Super Bowl LVI

close-gallery
  • Rams Bengals Super Bowl Football
  • Rams Bengals Super Bowl Football
  • Rams Bengals Super Bowl Football
  • Rams Bengals Super Bowl Football
  • Rams Bengals Super Bowl Football
  • Rams Bengals Super Bowl Football
  • Rams Bengals Super Bowl Football
  • Rams Bengals Super Bowl Football
  • Rams Bengals Super Bowl Football
  • Rams Bengals Super Bowl Football
  • Rams Bengals Super Bowl Football

Share

Cincinnati Bengals fans attend a watch party during the second half of NFL football's Super Bowl 56 against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at The Banks in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)Jeff Dean/AP
Cincinnati Bengals fans attend a watch party during the second half of NFL football's Super Bowl 56 Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, against the Los Angeles Rams at The Banks in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)Jeff Dean/AP
Cincinnati Bengals fans attend a watch party during the second half of NFL football's Super Bowl 56 against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at The Banks in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)Jeff Dean/AP
Cincinnati Bengals fans attend a watch party during the second half of NFL football's Super Bowl 56 against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at The Banks in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)Jeff Dean/AP
Cincinnati Bengals fans attend a watch party during the second half of NFL football's Super Bowl 56 Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, against the Los Angeles Rams at The Banks in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)Jeff Dean/AP
Cincinnati Bengals fans attend a watch party during NFL football's Super Bowl 56 Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, against the Los Angeles Rams at The Banks in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)Jeff Dean/AP
Cincinnati Bengals fans react to the team's loss against the Los Angeles Rams at end of NFL football's Super Bowl 56 Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at The Banks in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)Jeff Dean/AP
Cincinnati Bengals fans react to the team's loss against the Los Angeles Rams at end of NFL football's Super Bowl 56 Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at The Banks in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)Jeff Dean/AP
Cincinnati Bengals fans react to the team's loss against the Los Angeles Rams at end of NFL football's Super Bowl 56 Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at The Banks in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)Jeff Dean/AP
Cincinnati Bengals fans attend a watch party during NFL football's Super Bowl 56 Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, against the Los Angeles Rams at The Banks in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)Jeff Dean/AP
Cincinnati Bengals fans attend a watch party during the second half of NFL football's Super Bowl 56 against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at The Banks in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)Jeff Dean/AP
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next