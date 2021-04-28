Former Bengals RB coach Kyle Caskey joins the Flying Pigskin to discuss upcoming NFL Draft

The 2021 NFL Draft begins Thursday on WCPO at 8 p.m., and the Cincinnati Bengals have the number five overall pick.

It's a great spot to leverage since the Bengals don't need a quarterback after selecting Joe Burrow last year.

There are several possible picks the Bengals could make that would be popular with fans. First, there's Ja'Marr Chase, a receiver from LSU. Another is Oregon offensive lineman Penei Sewell. Gator's tight end Kyle Pitts is another possibility.

Former Cincinnati Bengals running backs coach Kyle Caskey joined WCPO's Caleb Noe, Reggie Wilson and Tanya O'Rourke to dissect the rumors and answer questions about the Bengals' options in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Watch this episode in the player above.

