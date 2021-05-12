Take a look inside FC Cincinnati's TQL Stadium

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

FC Cincinnati's new TQL Stadium will host its first home match on May 16, 2021. Ramsay Fulbright/WCPO

FC Cincinnati's new TQL Stadium will host its first home match on May 16, 2021. Ramsay Fulbright/WCPO

FC Cincinnati's new TQL Stadium will host its first home match on May 16, 2021. Ramsay Fulbright/WCPO

FC Cincinnati's new TQL Stadium will host its first home match on May 16, 2021. Ramsay Fulbright/WCPO

FC Cincinnati's new TQL Stadium will host its first home match on May 16, 2021. Ramsay Fulbright/WCPO

FC Cincinnati's new TQL Stadium will host its first home match on May 16, 2021. Ramsay Fulbright/WCPO

FC Cincinnati's new TQL Stadium will host its first home match on May 16, 2021. Ramsay Fulbright/WCPO

FC Cincinnati's new TQL Stadium will host its first home match on May 16, 2021. Ramsay Fulbright/WCPO

FC Cincinnati's new TQL Stadium will host its first home match on May 16, 2021. Ramsay Fulbright/WCPO

FC Cincinnati's new TQL Stadium will host its first home match on May 16, 2021. Ramsay Fulbright/WCPO

FC Cincinnati's new TQL Stadium will host its first home match on May 16, 2021. Ramsay Fulbright/WCPO

Prev 1 / Ad Next