Some July 4 relief as gas prices take a dip for most states

If you're one of the 43.2 million people traveling on the road this Fourth of July, your wallet is most likely happier than it was this time last year.

On July 4 of last year, the average cost of a gallon of gas was $4.80. Now AAA says it's about $1.50 cheaper in most of the country.

"As oil prices have dropped, the price at the pump has dropped too. So whereas last year people may have been paying $4.80 to $5 a gallon, now they're going to be paying $3.50 or less in most places," said AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross.

The key words there: Most places.

Washington State has the highest gas prices in the nation — almost $5 a gallon. AAA says gas prices shot up due to maintenance on BP's 299-mile Olympia pipeline that runs from Blaine, Washington along the U.S.-Canadian border to Portland, Oregon.

"The increases were passed on to consumers in the form of higher pump prices. There are some signs that drivers here will start to get some relief," said Marie Dodds, public affairs director for AAA Oregon/Idaho, in a statement.

Expect to pay higher prices if you're traveling on the West Coast: Oregon, California, Nevada and Alaska are all over $4 on average.

The cheapest gas can be found in the south, with Mississippi being the state with the lowest average gas price at just under $3 per gallon.

