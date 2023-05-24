This popular backyard fire pit is on sale for $200 off right now

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Love the idea of having a fire pit in your backyard but don’t want the hassle of blowing smoke and a messy cleanup after you’re done roasting marshmallows? Smokeless fire pits can solve both of those problems, and right now there’s a highly-rated pit that’s marked down $200 just in time for those fun summer nights.

The Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 Smokeless Fire Pit is now on sale for only $269.99. The $200 discount means you’ll be saving about 43% off the regular retail price of $469.99. And, this offer even beats Amazon’s sale price of $299.99

The Bonfire 2.0 comes complete with the fire pit, a removable base plate and ash pan, a bonfire stand and a carry case for easy portability.

Made with a stainless steel interior and a durable ceramic coating, the Bonfire 2.0 fire pit is built to last a long time, keep the fires burning, and keep its exterior color vibrant despite the high heat of the flame inside.

With 360 degrees of ventilation holes around the base of the fire pit, oxygen is able to feed the fire from below. This makes the flame burn hotter and creates a burst of hot air over the fire, keeping smoke to a minimum..

As a bonus, Solo Stove is offering a FREE Mesa Tabletop Fire Pit to anyone who orders the Bonfire 2.0 kit. All you need to do is choose which Mesa fire pit you’d like, add it to your cart and then use the promo code FREEMESA at checkout.

We’re not sure how long this sale lasts, but at this price point, we’re sure the deal will stick around. Head over to the Solo Stove website and order the Bonfire 2.0 Fire Pit and Stand Kit today!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.