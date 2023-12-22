Scripps News Investigates: A race to rescue Ukraine's abducted orphans

As the war in Ukraine grinds on, accusations of Russian atrocities mount. Few are more horrifying than the ruthless targeting of Ukrainian orphans.

In this episode of Scripps News Investigates, we meet some of the innocent children who were abducted and sent to Russia like spoils of war.

We share the chilling images of the littlest orphans as they're taken away — video now considered evidence in a war crimes trial.

And we meet the investigators who are in a race to try to save them. We go inside their high-tech, groundbreaking search, and the relentless effort to bring these orphans home before it's too late.

