Who liked it? X does away with public likes, now hiding them from other users on the platform

The social media company said it decided to make likes private as a way to "better protect your privacy."
The social media platform formerly known as Twitter has now done away with public likes, making them private and hiding them from other users on the platform. (Scripps News)
Posted at 3:10 PM, Jun 13, 2024

Trying to figure out if your significant other liked that person's risque thirst trap online? Or spy on who Joey from accounting could be swooning over on social media?

Well, now — at least on X — you can't.

The social media platform formerly known as Twitter has now done away with public likes. The company announced this week that users will no longer be able to see what posts other users have liked on the platform, dealing a major blow to those who like to "stalk" the online activity of friends and foes.

"This week we're making Likes private for everyone to better protect your privacy," the X engineering team said in a post on the platform. "You will still be able to see posts you have liked (but others cannot)."

The company added that users will still be able to see how many likes a post has, along with other metrics such as the number of reposts, comments, and saves. Users will also be able to see who has liked their own posts — just not who has liked those authored by other users.

Earlier this month, X also updated its usage policies allowing users to post, view and share explicit or pornographic content as long as it's "properly labeled and not prominently displayed." Under the new policy, X states that "sexual expression, whether visual or written, can be a legitimate form of artistic expression."

