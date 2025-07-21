EPA is closing its research and development office as part of a major agency cut-down

A massive restructuring at the Environmental Protection Agency will eliminate its Office of Research and Development, the agency's scientific research arm.

The EPA says it's creating a new Office of Applied Science and Environmental Solutions, which will "prioritize research and science more than ever before."

EPA administrator Lee Zeldin says the move will make the agency "better equipped than ever to deliver on (its) core mission of protecting human health and the environment."

But environmental advocates say cutting the research office could have dire effects, especially when it comes to climate policy.

"EPA deals with climate change issues in virtually everything that they do," says Kyla Bennett, the director of science policy for the nonprofit Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility.

The EPA's research and development office houses work like the Air, Climate and Energy Research Program, which it says aims to address the causes and consequences of climate change.

Bennett is concerned about the real-life impact that could come with these cuts.

"An America without the Office of Research and Development at EPA will lead to worse climate change because of emissions, air that's not healthy to breathe, water that's not healthy drink, and food supply that's healthy to eat," she said.

RELATED STORY | 'Be efficient:' EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin lays out the agency's goals for the American public

The EPA says along with the cuts, it will also add hundreds of experts to its air, water and chemical offices.

The EPA says with the new cuts, its staff will be 23% smaller than what it was in January and the agency will save nearly $750 million.