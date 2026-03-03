Claude tops iPhone app downloads after Pentagon blacklists its maker, Anthropic

Claude has become the top downloaded app in Apple's App Store, marking a major milestone for the AI tool as it gains traction with general consumers.

The surge in downloads comes just after the Pentagon blacklisted Anthropic, the company behind Claude. Anthropic refused to allow the Pentagon to use the tool for autonomous weapons or the surveillance of U.S. citizens.

Claude has long been a favorite in the tech world for its strong coding abilities, but it has only recently begun making big moves with the general public.

RELATED STORY | Trump directs all government agencies to stop using Anthropic's AI tools

Despite its App Store milestone, Claude still has significant ground to cover to catch ChatGPT, which has 900 million weekly users. ChatGPT also remains the top AI app for Android downloads, though Claude has climbed to fourth place in the Google Play Store.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.