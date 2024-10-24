Pit bull mix Margot wins People Magazine's 'World's Cutest Rescue Dog' of 2024

Margot, a pit bull and American bulldog mix, boasts nearly 30,000 followers on her Instagram page.

Her unique features stand out, especially her eyes, which have different colors.

What also stands out is her story.

"She was found by someone in a Walmart parking lot, and I guess she ran right up to them all friendly, so they called Cincinnati Animal CARE," said Julia Zupan, Margot's owner.

Julia Zupan

Zupan rescued Margot from Cincinnati Animal CARE two years ago — a decision, she says, that changed her life.

"If she could crawl into my body, she would," Zupan said. "She's the biggest cuddle bug."

Zupan always believed Margot was “the cutest dog in the world,” but she wanted to put that theory to the test.

She entered Margot into a contest for People Magazine’s 2024 Cutest Rescue Dog. Going up against more than 7,000 other dogs, Zupan said she was shocked when Margot won.

"I was definitely surprised because they've never had a dog like her, like a bully breed mix, win,” Zupan said.

Julia Zapan Margot, a pit bull and American bulldog mix, was rescued from Cincinnati Animal CARE in 2022.

The win came with a $1,000 check to donate to the organization of Zupan’s choosing. It also came with a year’s supply of dog food — both of which Zupan donated to Cincinnati Animal CARE.

"Our fosters and our adopters, all of our volunteers, are so wonderful, they all have huge hearts. So, really, it's not a surprise. Julia is such a wonderful and kind human,” said Lisa Colina, Senior Communications Manager at Cincinnati Animal CARE.

For shelter staff members like Colina, it’s a full-circle moment.

"When you see a dog that's been in our care and coming from a background that sometimes we're unsure of and go on to do these amazing things, it's just really fulfilling,” Colina said.

It’s a win that Zupan hopes can change public opinion around dogs that look like Margot.

"People just don't think that they can find like a cuddly sweet dog there that looks like her, too, and that's just absolutely not the case and I’m, like, so happy that we can help change that narrative,” Zupan said.

This story was originally published by Alex Null at Scripps News Cincinnati.