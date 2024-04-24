You can get a 1-year Sam’s Club membership for $14 right now

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’ve considered getting a Sam’s Club membership, this is the time to sign up: The Sam’s Club annual membership fee is discounted by 70% right now. That means you can sign up for just $14 for an entire year of access (instead of the usual fee of $50).

As a Sam’s Club member, you can buy grocery and household items in bulk for discounted prices at the chain’s warehouse stores or online.

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg, because Sam’s also sells low-priced clothing, books, jewelry, home decor, exercise equipment, tools, furniture, appliances, gift cards and various gadgets. Certain items are further discounted on a monthly basis with exclusive instant savings sales events.

MORE: Here’s why Sam’s Club and Costco check your receipts as you leave the store

Sam's Club

You can also use your membership to get unexpected deals on things like wedding services and rental cars. And select locations have fuel stations where you can fill up on gas at a discount.

When you sign up for a membership, you can add a member of your household, so two of you can use the Sam’s Club card to shop.

The warehouse club is also running a rare deal on the Sam’s Club Plus premium membership option. A year of Sam’s Club Plus is $50 right now, down more than 50% from the usual $110. The major perk of premium membership is free shipping on most items when you make purchases online. So, if you don’t live that close to a warehouse, this may be the better option for you.

Sam’s Club Plus members also get free curbside pickup, deep discounts on hundreds of generic prescriptions, 20% off a pair of glasses from the optical center, a discount on same-day delivery ($8 instead of $12) and a higher percentage cash back on certain purchases with the Sam’s Club Mastercard.

The offer ends on April 30, and it’s valid for new Sam’s Club members only. So, if you’re already a member, you unfortunately can’t renew your existing membership for another year at just $14.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.