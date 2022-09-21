Get 4 pairs of these chic retro sunglasses for $15

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Retro sunglasses can be a fun and funky accessory to update your wardrobe with a throwback style.

Buying legit vintage shades might not fit your budget, but you can purchase retro sunglasses that look as good as the real thing, if not better, for a friendly price. For example, Tskestvy Retro Sunglasses have a stylish square design, come in a rainbow of fashionable colors and cost less than $15 for a set of four right now.

Built with a lightweight frame, these retro sunglasses have reinforced metal hinges and integrated nose pads, so they’re as durable as they are comfortable.

Not just for looks, the sunglasses have an ultraviolet 400-protective coating. As a result, they can block UVA and UVB radiation and provide clear vision.

The lenses are 52 millimeters wide (about 2.1 inches). The bridge measures 23 millimeters (slightly less than an inch) and the arms are 138 millimeters (about 5 1/2 inches) long.

The rectangular design of these retro sunglasses is meant to flatter every face shape. The temples and nose frame have a moderate thickness and width for a comfortable wearing experience.

The glasses are ideal for casual wear or can accessorize a dressier ensemble, and with so many color choices, they can complete most outfits. Plus, they’re affordable enough that you don’t really have to worry about losing them.

These retro sunglasses have more than 1,500 ratings at Amazon with an overall grade of 4.6 stars out of 5. Most customers have been impressed with the quality.

“I’ve tried identical styles from other sellers and these are by far the best,” wrote reviewer Kathy Garcia, who shared a photo of her collection. “The material does not feel cheap or flimsy and are very sturdy. Highly recommend.”

Other reviewers have called these retro sunglasses cute and on-trend.

“Must-have shades for the summer,” wrote Tenise E. “I liked the different colors and it works with so many outfits. I got a lot of compliments on them.”

“The sunglasses are affordable, sturdy, comes in different lens shades and slender made makes them easier to carry them around in a small purse,” another reviewer wrote.

These retro sunglasses come in sets of four with a variety of colors. For example, one set includes olive green, tortoiseshell, creamy white and black shades. Another group has translucent glasses in orange, pink, green and blue with coordinating lenses.

Each set of four pairs of sunglasses is typically about $30, but they’re currently almost half off at just $15.19 a set.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.