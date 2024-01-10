Report: Nick Saban, Alabama Crimson Tide football coach, is retiring

Nick Saban, the longtime head football coach for the Alabama Crimson Tide, is retiring, according to reports from multiple sources.

Saban won seven college football national championships, six of them with Alabama.

Saban coached Alabama for 17 seasons, most recently ending in a loss to Michigan in the 2024 Rose Bowl. In 2009 and 2020, Alabama finished its season undefeated.

Overall, Saban's record was 292-71-1 in 28 seasons as a college coach.

Saban reportedly told the team on Wednesday that he planned to retire.

News of Saban's retirement was first reported by ESPN on Wednesday.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with Scripps News for additional updates.

