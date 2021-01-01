Email: reggie.wilson@wcpo.com

Phone: (513) 852-4045

When did you start working here?

August 2019

Where else have you worked?

KWCH 12 In Wichita, KS, and ABC22/FOX45 in Dayton

Where did you go to college?

University of Missouri (M-I-Z!)

What are you most proud of when it comes to your work?:

I’m most proud of the PEOPLE I’ve been fortunate enough to meet, and the stories I’ve gotten access to tell. I’ve been able to make a big impact on the communities I’ve served because I believe in staying authentic to who I am and highlighting what people most care about. It’s fun and rewarding to find new ways to connect with the communities around me – just to show I truly care. That’s something I want to continue to grow here in Cincinnati.

What are you most proud of in your own life?:

I’m proud of the man God is molding me into, and the confidence He’s given me because of the obstacles I’ve overcome in life. I wasn’t supposed to be where I am today (stop me for story time some day), but grace and mercy brought me here. I’m blessed to wear many hats and I’m continuing to grow into them all the time, so I’m excited to see how life will evolve over time. I just took you to church a little bit, hope you don’t mind.

What do you love about living in the Tri-State?

There’s always something fun to get into! No shortage of things to do here. AND THE FOOD SPOTS!

Apps I can't live without: Bible, iDisciple, Twitter, Instagram, ESPN, Kroger, MAPS

