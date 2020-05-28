Menu

Watch
Rebound

Actions

'Who's Hiring' in Kentucky? This list can show you

items.[0].image.alt
Banner on the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce&#39;s website for their &quot;Who&#39;s Hiring?&quot; list.
whos_hiring_ky.png
Posted at 5:48 AM, May 28, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-28 05:56:59-04

The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce knows a lot of people are out of work thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, that's why they started a list in March in order to help people connect with employers who were hiring.

Twice a week, the chamber updates their "Who's Hiring" list, which shows each employer hiring in every region in Kentucky.

How it works is employers submit their open positions to the chamber and the chamber adds the name of the employer, their location, what the position is and a link to apply to the job. Once the position is filled, the posting is removed from the list immediately which means the list is always showing open positions.

"We've seen almost 3,000 postings up in the northeast region, most of these direct from Amazon and warehouse positions of that sort," Chamber Manager Harper Smith, said. "There's also many in the healthcare industry and grocery stores as well as banking."

Right now, the list shows over 80,000 available jobs across the state. Those jobs range from truck drivers to human resources managers to park rangers.

If you are looking for a job, or looking to list an open position, visit the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce's website here.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Rebound is a resource to help our community make it to the other side of the financial fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. If you have a question or story idea, email us at therebound@wcpo.com.

Para leer sobre el coronavirus y aprender como te puedes proteger de él, oprima aquí.

Click here or call (877) 644-6562 for information about unemployment benefits in Ohio.

Click here or call (877) 369-5984 for information about unemployment benefits in Kentucky.

Click here or call 1-800-891-6499 for information about unemployment benefits in Indiana.

Resources to help you manage stress, make ends meet and get back to work.