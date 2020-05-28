'Who's Hiring' in Kentucky? This list can show you

The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce knows a lot of people are out of work thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, that's why they started a list in March in order to help people connect with employers who were hiring.

Twice a week, the chamber updates their "Who's Hiring" list, which shows each employer hiring in every region in Kentucky.

How it works is employers submit their open positions to the chamber and the chamber adds the name of the employer, their location, what the position is and a link to apply to the job. Once the position is filled, the posting is removed from the list immediately which means the list is always showing open positions.

"We've seen almost 3,000 postings up in the northeast region, most of these direct from Amazon and warehouse positions of that sort," Chamber Manager Harper Smith, said. "There's also many in the healthcare industry and grocery stores as well as banking."

Right now, the list shows over 80,000 available jobs across the state. Those jobs range from truck drivers to human resources managers to park rangers.

If you are looking for a job, or looking to list an open position, visit the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce's website here.