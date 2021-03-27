WCPO hosts roundtable discussion on getting COVID vaccine to Black communities

CINCINNATI — All this week, WCPO reporters told stories of the challenges facing the Tri-State's Black communities in accessing health care and the COVID-19 vaccine, as doses become available to more and more adults across the region.

Reporter Larry Seward spoke with two local media personalities about reaching young Black adults -- millennials and Gen Zers -- and delivering reliable information so they can make informed decisions about the various vaccines now or that soon will be available to them.

Later in the week, he spoke with home healthcare workers about vaccine hesitancy among their ranks.

Reporter Lisa Smith explored how transportation can create barriers to getting vaccinated for underserved communities, particularly Black seniors across the Tri-State.

Reporter Whitney Miller visited Brown County, Ohio, to speak with Black residents in rural communities and the steps they're taking to bring vaccine access to their hometowns.

To culminate this week's special coverage, WCPO hosted a roundtable discussion with four experts to explore these various challenges and to look for some solutions.

The panel included:

Eddie Koen , president and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Southwest Ohio

Barbara Lynch, first lady of New Jerusalem Baptist Church

Dr. Steven Wilson, physician at Mercy Health-Forest Park

Tropikana, on-air personality for 101.1 The Wiz

Watch the full discussion below: