Menu

Watch
Rebound

Actions

WCPO hosts roundtable discussion on getting COVID vaccine to Black communities

items.[0].videoTitle
Urban League President and CEO Eddie Koen, Sister Barbara Lynch of New Jerusalem Baptist Church, Dr. Stephen Wilson of Mercy Health/Forest Park and DJ Tropikana of 101.1 The Wiz discuss challenges and solutions to bring the COVID-19 vaccine to the Black community. Hosted by WCPO Anchor Kristyn Hartman.
WCPO anchor Kristyn Hartman hosted a roundtable discussion in March 2021, with a panel of experts to explore health care equity and vaccine access in the Tri-State's black communities.
Posted at 8:24 PM, Mar 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-26 20:24:45-04

CINCINNATI — All this week, WCPO reporters told stories of the challenges facing the Tri-State's Black communities in accessing health care and the COVID-19 vaccine, as doses become available to more and more adults across the region.

Reporter Larry Seward spoke with two local media personalities about reaching young Black adults -- millennials and Gen Zers -- and delivering reliable information so they can make informed decisions about the various vaccines now or that soon will be available to them.

Later in the week, he spoke with home healthcare workers about vaccine hesitancy among their ranks.

Reporter Lisa Smith explored how transportation can create barriers to getting vaccinated for underserved communities, particularly Black seniors across the Tri-State.

Reporter Whitney Miller visited Brown County, Ohio, to speak with Black residents in rural communities and the steps they're taking to bring vaccine access to their hometowns.

To culminate this week's special coverage, WCPO hosted a roundtable discussion with four experts to explore these various challenges and to look for some solutions.

The panel included:

  • Eddie Koen, president and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Southwest Ohio
  • Barbara Lynch, first lady of New Jerusalem Baptist Church
  • Dr. Steven Wilson, physician at Mercy Health-Forest Park
  • Tropikana, on-air personality for 101.1 The Wiz

Watch the full discussion below:

The Rebound: Getting the Vaccine to the Black Community

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Rebound is a resource to help our community make it to the other side of the financial fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. If you have a question or story idea, email us at therebound@wcpo.com.

Click here to join the Facebook group Getting a Job in the Cincinnati Area, where you can connect to other job seekers and employers around the area.

Looking for a job? Click here to see what is available locally.

Para leer sobre el coronavirus y aprender como te puedes proteger de él, oprima aquí.

Click here or call (877) 644-6562 for information about unemployment benefits in Ohio.

Click here or call (877) 369-5984 for information about unemployment benefits in Kentucky.

Click here or call 1-800-891-6499 for information about unemployment benefits in Indiana.

Stream local news anytime!