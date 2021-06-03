WCPO examines unemployment pitfalls, solutions in 'The Rebound: Lost in the System'

Thousands of people in the Tri-State continue to wait for unemployment benefits, even as state systems have paid out tens of billions of dollars in unemployment benefits since the start of the pandemic.

In "The Rebound: Lost in the System," WCPO takes a closer look at where unemployment systems fall short, how many people are impacted and where they can find help.

First, Anchor Julie O'Neill dives into how states are reassessing their unemployment systems and how people have been left waiting for answers.

Evan Millward and Brian Niesz break down Cincinnati unemployment data, which show unemployment was worse during the pandemic than during the Great Recession. The good news: The Tri-State's unemployment situation is improving rapidly as the pandemic eases.

Courtney Francisco explores the causes behind the Tri-State's unemployment backlog, how systems deal with fraud, and what officials have done to get help to those who need it.

With the restaurant industry facing an employee shortage, Brian Mains reports how Freestore Foodbank and CityLink are ramping up culinary programs to bolster the local workforce.

Experts say there is a definite correlation between pandemic unemployment and mental illnesses like depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress. Lisa Smith reports on Greater Cincinnati Behavioral Health Services, which has specific programs to connect people living with mental illness with employment.

Many job seekers are now realizing they haven't done an in-person job interview after well over a year dominated by remote work and Zoom interviews. John Matarese has tips to help job seekers excel at their next interview.

