Dayton-based Warped Wing Brewing opening Mason location this fall

MASON, Ohio — Warped Wing Brewing Company, headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, announced plans to open a new satellite brewery and taproom location at 5650 Tylersville Road in Mason this fall.

Once open, the 13,000-square-foot facility will boast a taproom with an outdoor biergarten, a small pilot brewing system, and eventually a flexible event space in the historic space that sits on the corner of Route 42 and Tylersville Road.

"This new site has a rich history in the Mason community, and the building itself has such a unique story. We want to pay homage to that history while bringing some new life to the space," said Nick Bowman, co-founder and vice president of sales and marketing, in a press release. "We are excited to join the Mason community and be part of its growing brewery scene."

Initially, Warped Wing will focus on opening the main dining area and patio space, with expanded seating and private rental options to be developed later.

The new facility will not only offer beers on tap, six-packs of cans and bottles to go, but also will offer a full-service dining experience similar to that of the Warped Wing Barrel Room & Smokery located in Springboro, Ohio.

“Our food program getting started will focus on smoked meats, said Erin O'Neill, Warped Wings' culinary director and general manager of retail operations. "We do traditional BBQ with classic housemade sides inspired by BBQ all over the country, but we are not just a BBQ place as we are constantly experimenting with other ways to use smoked meats in non-traditional ways, from tacos to poutine. We have a focus on scratch-made sides and the highest-quality ingredients."

Warped Wing is now in the process of posting and interviewing for positions at the new Warped Wing Mason location. Please visit warpedwing.com/careers for more information.