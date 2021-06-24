Top 9 things to do in Greater Cincinnati this weekend: June 25-27

CINCINNATI — This weekend is full of tacos, food trucks, art, Pride and more.

CINCINNATI FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday. Summit Park, 4335 Glendale-Milford Road, Blue Ash. Enjoy familiar eats or find a new favorite at the Cincinnati Food Truck Festival presented by the Cincinnati Food Truck Association. www.summitparkblueash.com

FINAL FRIDAY: 5-9 p.m. Friday. Pendleton Art Center, 1310 Pendleton St., Pendleton. Free. Browse the work of dozens of artists at the Pendleton Art Center during the return of Final Friday after a brief hiatus due to COVID-19. pendletonartcenter.com

MIDDLETOWN PRIDE: 5-9 p.m. Friday. Downtown Middletown, Inc., Downtown Middletown. Free. Come celebrate Pride Month during Middletown's third annual event. Everyone is welcome. The event will feature a color crawl and High Heal Dash. For more information visit the event Facebook page.

FEDEX GROUND ROCKIN TACO FESTIVAL: 5-11 p.m. Friday; noon-11 p.m. Saturday; noon-9 p.m. Sunday. Covington Plaza, Covington. Free. Who needs Taco Tuesday when there is a festival celebrating tacos all weekend long? The newly opened Covington Plaza along the Ohio River in Covington will host the FedEx Ground Rocking Taco Festival featuring live music, dance, beer, margaritas and tacos all weekend long. For more information visit the event Facebook page.

DINOSAUR ADVENTURE: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday. Coney Island, 6201 Kellogg Ave., Anderson Township. $40-$80 per vehicle. The trip to prehistoric Earth continues this weekend. Coney Island's Dinosaur Adventure drive-through journey features life-sized dinosaurs in this 30-to-45 minute event. This is a time-reservation ticketed event. www.dinosauradventure.com

MUSIC AT THE MARKET: 5-7 p.m. Friday; noon-6 p.m. Saturday. Findlay Market, 1801 Race St., Over-the-Rhine. Free. Queen City Hemp, It's Commonly Jazz and Cincinnati Music Accelerator will present a series of free outdoor performances at Findlay Market this weekend. Erwin Stuckey will kick things off from 5-7 p.m. Friday, follwed by Nichetone from noon-2 p.m. Saturday and Natural Progression from 4-6 p.m. the same day. www.findlaymarket.org

20-21C PRIDE BLOCK PARTY: 4-6 p.m. Saturday. 21c Museum and Hotel, 609 Walnut St., Downtown. Free admission. 21c Museum and Hotel is teaming up with neighboring Nicholson’s Pub to transform Gano Alley this Pride Month. Bring the whole family and enjoy activities like sidewalk chalk, bubbles, face painting and kid slushies. Also, sip on craft beer and White Claw floats while enjoying burgers, brats and hot dogs. (And wear your best dancing shoes. A deejay will be playing music.) For more information visit the event Facebook page.

PIONEER PARK SPRING FLING: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Pioneer Park, 3952 Madison Pike, Covington. Free. Join others for a day of shopping, food and fun at Pioneer Park. More than 50 vendors will offer their creations during this one-day event. For more information visit the event Facebook page.

LEBANON OHIO GARDEN TOUR: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Lebanon Train Station, 198 S. Broadway St. Lebanon. $15 online; $20 onsite; children under 12 free. Stroll through the unique gardens of Lebanon. This year the tour features a scavenger hunt through a flower farm full of color and blossoms, a hillside, a woodland garden and herb and perennial gardens at the train station. For more information visit the event Facebook page.