Top 9 things to do in Greater Cincinnati this weekend: July 16-18

It's definitely summertime in the city (no matter which city you call home).

Enjoy Italian food, church festivals, fairs and a balloon glow this weekend.

FRIDAY FLOW: 7 p.m. Friday. Washington Park, 1230 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. Free. Ease your way into the weekend with Friday Flow presented by 3CDC in Washington Park. This week Vibe 5 will fill the park with its funky sounds. Drinks will be on sale. Bring your own blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy the sounds. For more information visit the event Facebook page.

NEWPORT ITALIANFEST: 5-11 p.m. Friday; noon-11 p.m. Saturday; noon-9 p.m. Sunday. Riverboat Row, Newport. Free. The Newport Italianfest has authentic Italian food and live Italian music performed by entertainers from around the nation. Other fun includes a cooking contest, games and rides for the little ones. For more information visit the event Facebook page.

MIDDLETOWN BALLOON FEST: 5-10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Smith Park, 500-600 Tytus Ave., Middletown. Free. Enjoy balloons, music, food and more during this weekend's Middletown Balloon Fest. For more information visit ohiochallenge.com.

KENTON COUNTY FAIR: Gates open at 4 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Kenton County Fairgrounds, 2836 Harris Pike, Independence. $12 per person. Enjoy vehicle pulls, food, music, rides pageants and more at this year's Kenton County Fair. For more information visit www.kentoncountyfair.com.

ST. CECILIA FESTIVAL: 6 p.m.-midnight Friday; 5 p.m.-midnight Saturday; 4-9 p.m. Sunday. St. Cecilia Catholic Parish, 3105 Madison Road, Oakley. Free. Enjoy food, a new kids fun zone, music, raffles and more during this classic summer festival in Oakley. For more information visit stceciliacincinnati.org.

SCHUTZENFEST: 6 p.m.-midnight Friday; 4 p.m.-midnight Saturday; 1-9 p.m. Sunday. Kolping Society, 10235 Mill Road, Cincinnati. $5; free parking. Schützenfest is a traditional German fest dating back to medieval times. It celebrates an alert and skilled marksman (‘Schütze’) saving a young child’s life from an eagle attack with food, drink and dance. For more information visit www.schuetzenfestcincy.com.

THE MARKET AT MEDPACE: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Medpace, 5375 Medpace Way, Madisonville. Free. Enjoy this outdoor market featuring artisan food, and more than 30 local shops. For more information visit the event Facebook page.

"CARMEN" AT SUMMIT PARK: 8:30-10 p.m. Saturday. Summit Park, 4335 Glendale Milford Road, Blue Ash. Join the Cincinnati Opera as they perform "Carmen" under the open sky at Summit Park. For more information visit the event Facebook page.

CINCY SUMMER BEERFEST: 1-11 p.m. Saturday. Smale Riverfront Park, West Mehring Way, Downtown. $55 through Friday; $65 day-of event. Cincy's Summer Beerfest returns to Smale Riverfront Park with more than 150 regional craft. New craft distilleries and wineries also join in the fun with music and more. This event is divided between a day and night session. For more information visit www.beerfesttickets.com.

