Top 9 things to do in Greater Cincinnati this Fourth of July weekend

We all deserve a few days of food, fun, community celebration and FIREWORKS After the past year of social distancing, mask-wearing and other sacrifices made for the common good due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With that in mind, here are nine ways to celebrate the Fourth of July this weekend.

INDEPENDENCE CELEBRATION: 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday. Memorial Park, 2003 Jackwoods Pkwy., Independence. Free. Who's up for fireworks, fun and festivities?! Bring your family and friends out for a day-long extravaganza in Independence. There will be a car show from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. followed by the Independence Day Parade starting at 3 p.m., a festival starting at 4 p.m. and live music at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Fireworks will fill the sky starting at 10 p.m. For more information visit the event Facebook page.

RED, WHITE AND BLUE ASH: 10 p.m. Sunday. Summit Park, 4335 Glendale Milford Rd., Blue Ash. Free. The Arthur Rozzi Pyrotechnics fireworks and drone will fill the sky at this year's Red, White and Blue Ash. WARM 98.5 will simulcast the fireworks show with an amazing soundtrack featuring an Independence Day theme, familiar favorites and new hits. Friendly reminder: There will be no food trucks and vendors on site this year. For more information visit the event Facebook page.

TAPS, TASTES AND TUNES FESTIVAL: 5-11 p.m. Friday; noon-11 p.m. Saturday; noon-9 p.m. Sunday. National Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting, 8070 Tylersville Rd., West Chester Township. Free. Join your neighbors for a fun-filled weekend of live music, great food, cold beverages and activities for the whole family including an extravagant 4th of July Fireworks show on Sunday night. For more information visit the event Facebook page.

JULY 4TH FIREWORKS: 6-10 p.m. Sunday. Washington Park, 1230 Elm Street, Over-the-Rhine. Free. Enjoy music from 2nd Wind Band from 6-9 p.m. and fireworks display at 9:20 p.m. Food vendors will include Quite Frankly and Chocolate Freaking Bacon. The Washington Park porch also will be open and serving beverages. For more information visit the event Facebook page.

FOURTH OF JULY PARADE AND FIREWORKS: 4-9 p.m. Sunday. Harrison Community Center, 300 George Street, Harrison. Free. Join the community of Harrison for a Fourth of July celebration for everyone. The Harrison Recreation Commission has planned an evening of fun including a parade, fireworks, live music and other entertainment. Food, drinks and adult beverages will be available for purchase. There will be free family activities including a cornhole tournament, face painting and more. www.harrisonohio.gov

FOURTH OF JULY CONCERT: 7-9 p.m. Saturday. Freedom Park, 550 Freedom Park Drive, Edgewood. Free. Derek Alan Band will be performing at Freedom Park on July 3rd for Edgewood's Fourth of July extravaganza. The concert starts at 7 p.m. at Madison Shelter. There will be food trucks available for purchase during the performance. For more information visit the event Facebook page.

LIGHT UP LIBERTY 2021: 8-10 p.m. Sunday. Princeton Pike Church of God, 6101 Princeton Glendale Road, Hamilton. Free. Light Up Liberty is a 4th of July, alcohol-free, community celebration that exists to build the community and provide an evening of family-friendly fun for all ages. Come out and enjoy local food. The night will end with a Spectacular Fireworks Show by Yokum Fireworks. For more information visit the event Facebook page.

RED, WHITE AND BOOM: 8 p.m. Sunday. Riverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Avenue, Anderson Township. $15 adults; $5 active military and veterans. Come together and celebrate America's birthday from sea to shining sea. Join the Cincinnati Pops for a showcase of American favorites inspired by the beauty of this land and its peoples. This is America the Beautiful for all—with music to lift your spirit and set your heart aglow. Stick around for the post-concert fireworks. www.cincinnatisymphony.org

Fourth of July Celebration: 3-11 p.m. Sunday. Stricker's Grove, 11490 Hamilton Cleves Road, Fairfield. Stricker's Grove's Fourth of July event is understandably the amusement park's most popular of its open to the public days. Enjoy rides, food, friends and family and cap the day off with fireworks. Admission to the park is free. There are multiple ticketing options to ride rides as well. stayhappening.com