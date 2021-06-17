Watch
Rebound

Actions

Tom & Chee to open new location at Oakley Station

New location to open this Fall
items.[0].image.alt
Provided
Tom & Chee
_S5A0020.JPG
_S5A9586.JPG
Posted at 3:55 PM, Jun 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-17 15:55:40-04

CINCINNATI — The owners of Tom & Chee announced a new location will open at Oakley Station this Fall.

The restaurant located at 3200 Vandercar Way, Suite 2 in Oakley will be the sixth Tom & Chee in operation.

The new shop will feature a blend of "natural and contemporary elements" with elements that make both dine-in, pick-up and delivery more convenient, according to a press release.

“Tom & Chee has always been fueled by two things: creating modern twists on nostalgic comfort food favorites and delivering a fun, great meal for our guests,” said Roger David, President and CEO of GSR Brands, the parent organization of Tom & Chee in the press release. “This new Oakley Station restaurant allows us to bring our crave-worthy melts, soups, salads and donuts, and our modern approach to comfort food to yet another pocket of Cincinnati.”

The release also stated more information about the new location, which is the second corporate-owned Tom & Chee in Greater Cincinnati, will be revealed this summer.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Rebound is a resource to help our community make it to the other side of the financial fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. If you have a question or story idea, email us at therebound@wcpo.com.

Click here to join the Facebook group Getting a Job in the Cincinnati Area, where you can connect to other job seekers and employers around the area.

Looking for a job? Click here to see what is available locally.

Para leer sobre el coronavirus y aprender como te puedes proteger de él, oprima aquí.

Click here or call (877) 644-6562 for information about unemployment benefits in Ohio.

Click here or call (877) 369-5984 for information about unemployment benefits in Kentucky.

Click here or call 1-800-891-6499 for information about unemployment benefits in Indiana.

The 'Good' in Your Morning!