Tom & Chee to open new location at Oakley Station

CINCINNATI — The owners of Tom & Chee announced a new location will open at Oakley Station this Fall.

The restaurant located at 3200 Vandercar Way, Suite 2 in Oakley will be the sixth Tom & Chee in operation.

The new shop will feature a blend of "natural and contemporary elements" with elements that make both dine-in, pick-up and delivery more convenient, according to a press release.

“Tom & Chee has always been fueled by two things: creating modern twists on nostalgic comfort food favorites and delivering a fun, great meal for our guests,” said Roger David, President and CEO of GSR Brands, the parent organization of Tom & Chee in the press release. “This new Oakley Station restaurant allows us to bring our crave-worthy melts, soups, salads and donuts, and our modern approach to comfort food to yet another pocket of Cincinnati.”

The release also stated more information about the new location, which is the second corporate-owned Tom & Chee in Greater Cincinnati, will be revealed this summer.