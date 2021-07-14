Ready to rock? Live music returns to Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — The COVID-19 pandemic pushed the pause button on live concerts in and around the Queen City.

Now that health officials have ended most pandemic restrictions, live music is about to be booming once again -- especially with the recent openings of The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center at The Banks and PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation in Newport.

Check out this month-by-month list of acts currently announced for Greater Cincinnati and make sure to check back for more updates soon.

Note: Showtimes listed are the times doors open at each venue. When shows are added to this list, tickets are still available, but please check each link to see current ticket availability.

JULY

RED, WHITE AND BOOM!: 6:30 p.m. July 4. Riverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Anderson Township. $5-$55. www.riverbend.org

JIMMY BUFFETT & THE CORAL REEFER BAND: 6 p.m. July 13. Riverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Anderson Township. $37-$150. www.riverbend.org

KEM WITH SPECIAL GUEST LEELA JAMES: 7 p.m. July 22. The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center, 25 Race St., Downtown. Indoors. $79-$129. iconmusiccenter.com

LUKE BRYAN: PROUD TO BE RIGHT HERE TOUR WITH DYLAN SCOTT AND CAYLEE HAMMACK: 5:30 p.m. July 22. Riverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Anderson Township. $44-$284. www.riverbend.org

FOO FIGHTERS WITH SPECIAL GUESTS RADKEY: 7:30 p.m. July 28. The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center, 25 Race St., Downtown. SOLD OUT. iconmusiccenter.com

AN EVENING WITH CHICAGO AND THEIR GREATEST HITS: 6 p.m. July 30. Riverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Anderson Township. $22-$410. www.riverbend.org

AUGUST

THE BLACK CROWES PRESENT: SHAKE YOUR MONEY MAKER WITH SPECIAL GUEST DIRTY HONEY: 6 p.m. Aug. 3. Riverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Anderson Township. $24-$750. www.riverbend.org

LINDSEY STIRLING - THE ARTEMIS TOUR WITH KIESZA: 6 p.m. Aug. 6. Riverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Anderson Township. $24-$350. www.riverbend.org

JASON MRAZ WITH SOUTHERN AVENUE, LOOK FOR THE GOOD LIVE! SUMMER TOUR: 8 p.m. Aug. 6. The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park. Outdoors. $52-72. iconmusiccenter.com

HARRY CONNICK, JR. AND HIS BAND - TIME TO PLAY!: 7 p.m. Aug. 7. Riverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Anderson Township. $39-$149. www.riverbend.org

JASON ALDEAN: BAK IN THE SADDLE TOUR 2021 WITH HARDY AND LAINEY WILSON: 5:30 p.m. Aug. 12. Riverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Anderson Township. $40-$125. www.riverbend.org

COUNTING CROWS: BUTTER MIRACLE TOUR 2021 WITH MAT SUCICH AND SEAN BARNA: 6 p.m. Aug. 14. Riverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Anderson Township. $24-$139. www.riverbend.org

DROPKICK MURPHYS, RANCID, WITH SPECIAL GUESTS THE BRONX: 7 p.m. Aug. 18. The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park. Outdoors. $39.50-$45.50. iconmusiccenter.com

BLACKBERRY SMOKE WITH SPECIAL GUEST THE ALLMAN BETTS BAND, SPIRIT OF THE SOUTH TOUR: 5 p.m. Aug. 19. Riverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Anderson Township. $24-$160.50. www.riverbend.org

AN EVENING WITH MICHAEL BUBLE: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 20. Heritage Bank Center, 100 Broadway St., Downtown. $69-$146.50. heritagebankcenter.com

BRAD PAISLEY TOUR 2021 WITH JIMMIE ALLEN AND KAMERON MARLOWE: 6 p.m. Aug. 22. The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center, 25 Race St., Downtown. Outdoors. $45.25 – $85.25. Tickets on sale 10 a.m. Friday, June 25. iconmusiccenter.com

DARYL HALL & JOHN OATES WITH SQUEEZE AND KT TUNSTALL: 5:30 p.m. Aug. 23. Riverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Anderson Township. $29.50-$350. www.riverbend.org

RANDY BACHMAN & BURTON CUMMINGS: TOGETHER AGAIN, LIVE IN CONCERT WITH MARK FARNER TRIO: 7 p.m. Aug. 24. Riverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Anderson Township. $24-$73.50. www.riverbend.org

BUDDY GUY WITH ROBERT RANDOLPH & THE FAMILY BAND: 5:30 p.m. Aug. 26. Riverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Anderson Township. $24-$73.50. www.riverbend.org

TRIPPIE REDD: TRIPP AT KNIGHT TOUR: 6 p.m. Aug. 27. The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center, 25 Race St., Downtown. Outdoors. $39.50 – $59.50. iconmusiccenter.com

MAROON 5 WITH SPECIAL GUEST BLACKBEAR: 5:30 p.m. Aug. 28. Riverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Anderson Township. $39.50-$164.50. www.riverbend.org

KESHA WITH SPECIAL GUEST BETTY WHO: 6 p.m. Aug. 29. PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation, 101 W. Fourth St., Newport. Outdoor Stage. $39.50-$85. promowestlive.com

ZAC BROWN BAND: THE COMEBACK TOUR WITH TEDDY SWIMS AND ASHLAND CRAFT: 5:30 p.m. Aug. 29. Riverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Anderson Township. $36.50-$104.50. www.riverbend.org

KINGS OF LEON: WHEN YOU SEE YOURSELF TOUR WITH COLD WAR KIDS: 6 p.m. Aug. 31. Riverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Anderson Township. $40.50-$110.50. www.riverbend.org

SEPTEMBER

THE ROOTS: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 3. The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center, 25 Race St., Downtown. $37.50-$75. Tickets on sale 10 a.m. Friday, June 25. iconmusiccenter.com

BROOKS & DUNN REBOOT 2021 TOUR WITH SPECIAL GUESTS TRAVIS TRITT AND ELVIE SHANE: 5:30 p.m. Sept. 4. Riverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Anderson Township. $35-$350. www.riverbend.org

ST. VINCENT DADDY'S HOME WORLD TOUR: 7 p.m. Sept. 7. Indoors. The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center, 25 Race St., Downtown. $44.50-$59.50. iconmusiccenter.com

THE DOOBIE BROTHERS 50TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR FEATURING TOM JOHNSTON, MICHAEL MCDONALD, PAT SIMMONS, JOHN MCFEE WITH THE DIRTY DOZEN BRASS BAND: 6 p.m. Sept. 8. Riverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Anderson Township. $29.50-$350. www.riverbend.org

BROTHERS OSBORNE - WE'RE NOT FOR EVERYONE TOUR: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 9. The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center, 25 Race St., Downtown. Indoors. iconmusiccenter.com

FRANKIE VALLI & THE FOUR SEASONS: 7 p.m. Sept. 9. Riverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Anderson Township. $51.50-$103.50. www.riverbend.org

DEAD & COMPANY TOUR 2021: 5:30 p.m. Sept. 11. Riverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Anderson Township. $51.50-$156.50. www.riverbend.org

ALL TIME LOW: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 12. The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center, 25 Race St., Downtown. Indoors. $35-$55. iconmusiccenter.com

ALANIS MORISSETTE WITH SPECIAL GUESTS GARBAGE AND ALSO APPEARING LIZ PHAIR: 5:30 p.m. Sept. 15. Riverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Anderson Township. $51-$166. www.riverbend.org

BRETT ELDREDGE: GOOD DAY TOUR: WITH SPECIAL GUEST MORGAN EVANS: 6 p.m. Sept. 17. The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center, 25 Race St., Downtown. Indoors. $20–$59.75. iconmusiccenter.com

THEO VON: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Sept. 18. The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center, 25 Race St., Downtown. Indoors. $25 – $55. iconmusiccenter.com

GARY ALLAN: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 18. BB&T Arena, 500 Louie B Nunn Drive, Highland Heights, KY. $29-$79. $10 cash garage/lot parking. www.thebbtarena.com

PRIMUS - A TRIBUTE TO KINGS WITH SPECIAL GUESTS WOLFMOTHER AND THE SWORD: 6 p.m. Sept. 18. Riverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Anderson Township. $30.50-$80.50. www.riverbend.org

BLEACHERS WITH CLAUD: 7 p.m. Sept. 19. Indoors. PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation, 101 W. Fourth St., Newport. Indoors. $35 advance; $40 day of show. One dollar from every ticket sold will go to the Ally Coalition's work with homeless and at-risk LGBTQ youth. promowestlive.com

311 - LIVE FROM THE RIDE TOUR: 5:30 p.m. Sept. 19. The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center, 25 Race St., Downtown. Outdoors. $37-$75. iconmusiccenter.com

MEGADETH AND LAMB OF GOD WITH TRIVIUM AND IN FLAMES: 5 p.m. Sept. 20. Riverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Anderson Township. $39.50-$124.50. www.riverbend.org

TAKING BACK SUNDAY: 6 p.m. Sept. 21. PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation, 101 W. Fourth St., Newport. Outdoor Stage. $35 advance; $38 day of show; $75 platinum seating. All ages. promowestlive.com

JONAS BROTHERS: REMEMBER THIS TOUR WITH SPECIAL GUEST KELSEA BALLERINI: 5:30 p.m. Sept. 21. Riverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Anderson Township. $39.95-$499.95. www.riverbend.org

MACHINE GUN KELLY - TICKETS TO MY DOWNFALL TOUR: 6 p.m. Sept. 22. The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center, 25 Race St., Downtown. Outdoors. $39.50 – $54.50. iconmusiccenter.com

THOMAS RHETT: THE CENTER POINT ROAD TOUR 2021 WITH COLE SWINDELL AND GABBY BARRETT: 6 p.m. Sept. 23. Riverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Anderson Township. $70-$139.75. www.riverbend.org

MT. JOY & TRAMPLED BY TURTLES: 7 p.m. Sept. 25. The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center, 25 Race St., Downtown. Indoors. $35 – $55. iconmusiccenter.com

ROD WAVE: SOULFLY TOUR: 7 p.m. Sept. 27. The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center, 25 Race St., Downtown. Indoors. $20 – $59.50. iconmusiccenter.com

NEEDTOBREATHE - INTO THE MYSTERY TOUR WITH SWITCHFOOT AND THE NEW RESPECTS: 6 p.m. Sept. 28. The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center, 25 Race St., Downtown. Indoors. $39.50 – $65. iconmusiccenter.com

DAVE MATTHEWS BAND: 6 p.m. Sept. 28. Riverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Anderson Township. $45.50-$115. www.riverbend.org

JOHNNYSWIM - THE JOHNNYSWIM SHOW: 7 p.m. Sept. 30. PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation, 101 W. Fourth St., Newport. Indoors. $30 advance; $35 day of show. All ages. hpromowestlive.com

FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE: I LOVE MY COUNTRY TOUR WITH RUSSELL DICKERSON, LAUREN ALAINA AND REDFERRIN: 6 p.m. Sept. 30. Riverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Anderson Township. $39.50-$129.50. www.riverbend.org

OCTOBER

DIRTY HEADS & SUBLIME WITH ROME: HIGH AND MIGHTY TOUR: 6 p.m. Oct. 1. PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation, 101 W. Fourth St., Newport. Outdoors. $45 advance; $50 day of show; $99 platinum seating. All ages. promowestlive.com

EARTH, WIND & FIRE: 7 p.m. Oct. 1. The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center, 25 Race St., Downtown. Indoors. $49.50 – $150.50. iconmusiccenter.com

MODEST MOUSE WITH SPECIAL GUESTS FUTURE ISLANDS: 6 p.m. Oct. 5. The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center, 25 Race St., Downtown. Indoors. $39.50-$55. iconmusiccenter.com

THE STRUTS - STRANGE DAYS ARE OVER TOUR: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 6. PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation, 101 W. Fourth St., Newport. Indoors. $29.50 advance; $35 day of show. $85 platinum seating. All ages. promowestlive.com

DIERKS BENTLY: 2021 BEERS ON ME TOUR WITH SPECIAL GUEST RILEY GREEN: 5:30 p.m. Oct. 8. Riverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Anderson Township. $40.50-$95.25. www.riverbend.org

LYNYRD SKYNYRD - BIG WHEELS KEEP ON TURNIN' TOUR WITH THE MARSHALL TUCKER BAND: 5:30 p.m. Oct. 9. Riverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Anderson Township. $29.50-$349.50. www.riverbend.org

ANDREW SCHULZ: THE INFAMOUS TOUR: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 9. The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center, 25 Race St., Downtown. Indoors. $55 – $75. iconmusiccenter.com

ANGELS & AIRWAVES WITH BAD SUNS: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 12. PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation, 101 W. Fourth St., Newport. Indoors. $34.50 advance; $40 day of show; $85 platinum seating. All ages. promowestlive.com

NATHANIEL RATELIFF & THE NIGHT SWEATS WITH SPECIAL GUEST MARGO PRICE: 7 p.m. Oct. 12. The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center, 25 Race St., Downtown. Indoors. $44 – $75. iconmusiccenter.com

CHRIS STAPLETON'S ALL-AMERICAN ROAD SHOW WITH SPECIAL GUESTS THE MARCUS KING BAND AND YOLA: 5:30 p.m. Oct. 21. Riverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Anderson Township. $39.75-$99.75. www.riverbend.org

LUCERO WHEN YOU FIND ME FALL TOUR 2021 WITH MORGAN WADE: 7 p.m. Oct. 21. The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center, 25 Race St., Downtown. Indoors. $25 – $35. iconmusiccenter.com

ANDREW MCMAHON IN THE WILDERNESS: 6 p.m. Oct. 22. The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center, 25 Race St., Downtown. Indoors. $20-$44.50. iconmusiccenter.com

MIDLAND - THE LAST RESORT TOUR: WITH HAILEY WHITTERS: 7 p.m. Oct. 27. The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center, 25 Race St., Downtown. Indoors. $35 – $55. iconmusiccenter.com

BRETT YOUNG THE WEEKENDS TOUR: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 29. The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center, 25 Race St., Downtown. Indoors. $35 – $59.75. iconmusiccenter.com

MILLENNIUM TOUR 2021 WITH ASHANTI, LLOYD, PRETTY RICKY, SOULJA BOY AND SAMMIE: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 31. Heritage Bank Center, 100 Broadway St., Downtown. $49.50-$350. heritagebankcenter.com

NOVEMBER

CHRIS LANE: FILL THEM BOOTS TOUR WITH TYLER RICH AND LILY ROSE: 7 p.m. Nov. 5. The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center, 25 Race St., Downtown. Indoors. $20 – $45. Tickets on sale Friday. June 25. iconmusiccenter.com

MERCYME - INHALE (EXHALE) TOUR WITH MICAH TYLER: 5:30 p.m. Nov. 13. Heritage Bank Center, 100 Broadway St., Downtown. $23.75-$75. heritagebankcenter.com

DECEMBER

THE PROJECT BEFORE CHRISTMAS PRESENTS CHVCHES WITH SPECIAL GUEST DONNA MISSAL: 7 p.m. Dec. 5. PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation, 101 W. Fourth St., Newport. Indoors. $30.50 advance; $34 day of show; $86 platinum seating. All ages. promowestlive.com

EVANESCENCE + HALESTORM: 5:30 p.m. Dec. 12. Heritage Bank Center, 100 Broadway St., Downtown. $39.50-$79.50. heritagebankcenter.com

CLUTCH WITH STONER AND NATIVE HOWL: 7 p.m. Dec. 31. The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center, 25 Race St., Downtown. Indoors. $35 – $49.50. iconmusiccenter.com

WCPO will update this calendar throughout 2021.