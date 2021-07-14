Ready to rock? Live music returns to Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — The COVID-19 pandemic pushed the pause button on live concerts in and around the Queen City.
Now that health officials have ended most pandemic restrictions, live music is about to be booming once again -- especially with the recent openings of The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center at The Banks and PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation in Newport.
Check out this month-by-month list of acts currently announced for Greater Cincinnati and make sure to check back for more updates soon.
Note: Showtimes listed are the times doors open at each venue. When shows are added to this list, tickets are still available, but please check each link to see current ticket availability.
JULY
RED, WHITE AND BOOM!: 6:30 p.m. July 4. Riverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Anderson Township. $5-$55. www.riverbend.org
JIMMY BUFFETT & THE CORAL REEFER BAND: 6 p.m. July 13. Riverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Anderson Township. $37-$150. www.riverbend.org
KEM WITH SPECIAL GUEST LEELA JAMES: 7 p.m. July 22. The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center, 25 Race St., Downtown. Indoors. $79-$129. iconmusiccenter.com
LUKE BRYAN: PROUD TO BE RIGHT HERE TOUR WITH DYLAN SCOTT AND CAYLEE HAMMACK: 5:30 p.m. July 22. Riverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Anderson Township. $44-$284. www.riverbend.org
FOO FIGHTERS WITH SPECIAL GUESTS RADKEY: 7:30 p.m. July 28. The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center, 25 Race St., Downtown. SOLD OUT. iconmusiccenter.com
AN EVENING WITH CHICAGO AND THEIR GREATEST HITS: 6 p.m. July 30. Riverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Anderson Township. $22-$410. www.riverbend.org
AUGUST
THE BLACK CROWES PRESENT: SHAKE YOUR MONEY MAKER WITH SPECIAL GUEST DIRTY HONEY: 6 p.m. Aug. 3. Riverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Anderson Township. $24-$750. www.riverbend.org
LINDSEY STIRLING - THE ARTEMIS TOUR WITH KIESZA: 6 p.m. Aug. 6. Riverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Anderson Township. $24-$350. www.riverbend.org
JASON MRAZ WITH SOUTHERN AVENUE, LOOK FOR THE GOOD LIVE! SUMMER TOUR: 8 p.m. Aug. 6. The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park. Outdoors. $52-72. iconmusiccenter.com
HARRY CONNICK, JR. AND HIS BAND - TIME TO PLAY!: 7 p.m. Aug. 7. Riverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Anderson Township. $39-$149. www.riverbend.org
JASON ALDEAN: BAK IN THE SADDLE TOUR 2021 WITH HARDY AND LAINEY WILSON: 5:30 p.m. Aug. 12. Riverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Anderson Township. $40-$125. www.riverbend.org
COUNTING CROWS: BUTTER MIRACLE TOUR 2021 WITH MAT SUCICH AND SEAN BARNA: 6 p.m. Aug. 14. Riverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Anderson Township. $24-$139. www.riverbend.org
DROPKICK MURPHYS, RANCID, WITH SPECIAL GUESTS THE BRONX: 7 p.m. Aug. 18. The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park. Outdoors. $39.50-$45.50. iconmusiccenter.com
BLACKBERRY SMOKE WITH SPECIAL GUEST THE ALLMAN BETTS BAND, SPIRIT OF THE SOUTH TOUR: 5 p.m. Aug. 19. Riverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Anderson Township. $24-$160.50. www.riverbend.org
AN EVENING WITH MICHAEL BUBLE: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 20. Heritage Bank Center, 100 Broadway St., Downtown. $69-$146.50. heritagebankcenter.com
BRAD PAISLEY TOUR 2021 WITH JIMMIE ALLEN AND KAMERON MARLOWE: 6 p.m. Aug. 22. The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center, 25 Race St., Downtown. Outdoors. $45.25 – $85.25. Tickets on sale 10 a.m. Friday, June 25. iconmusiccenter.com
DARYL HALL & JOHN OATES WITH SQUEEZE AND KT TUNSTALL: 5:30 p.m. Aug. 23. Riverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Anderson Township. $29.50-$350. www.riverbend.org
RANDY BACHMAN & BURTON CUMMINGS: TOGETHER AGAIN, LIVE IN CONCERT WITH MARK FARNER TRIO: 7 p.m. Aug. 24. Riverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Anderson Township. $24-$73.50. www.riverbend.org
BUDDY GUY WITH ROBERT RANDOLPH & THE FAMILY BAND: 5:30 p.m. Aug. 26. Riverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Anderson Township. $24-$73.50. www.riverbend.org
TRIPPIE REDD: TRIPP AT KNIGHT TOUR: 6 p.m. Aug. 27. The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center, 25 Race St., Downtown. Outdoors. $39.50 – $59.50. iconmusiccenter.com
MAROON 5 WITH SPECIAL GUEST BLACKBEAR: 5:30 p.m. Aug. 28. Riverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Anderson Township. $39.50-$164.50. www.riverbend.org
KESHA WITH SPECIAL GUEST BETTY WHO: 6 p.m. Aug. 29. PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation, 101 W. Fourth St., Newport. Outdoor Stage. $39.50-$85. promowestlive.com
ZAC BROWN BAND: THE COMEBACK TOUR WITH TEDDY SWIMS AND ASHLAND CRAFT: 5:30 p.m. Aug. 29. Riverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Anderson Township. $36.50-$104.50. www.riverbend.org
KINGS OF LEON: WHEN YOU SEE YOURSELF TOUR WITH COLD WAR KIDS: 6 p.m. Aug. 31. Riverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Anderson Township. $40.50-$110.50. www.riverbend.org
SEPTEMBER
THE ROOTS: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 3. The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center, 25 Race St., Downtown. $37.50-$75. Tickets on sale 10 a.m. Friday, June 25. iconmusiccenter.com
BROOKS & DUNN REBOOT 2021 TOUR WITH SPECIAL GUESTS TRAVIS TRITT AND ELVIE SHANE: 5:30 p.m. Sept. 4. Riverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Anderson Township. $35-$350. www.riverbend.org
ST. VINCENT DADDY'S HOME WORLD TOUR: 7 p.m. Sept. 7. Indoors. The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center, 25 Race St., Downtown. $44.50-$59.50. iconmusiccenter.com
THE DOOBIE BROTHERS 50TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR FEATURING TOM JOHNSTON, MICHAEL MCDONALD, PAT SIMMONS, JOHN MCFEE WITH THE DIRTY DOZEN BRASS BAND: 6 p.m. Sept. 8. Riverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Anderson Township. $29.50-$350. www.riverbend.org
BROTHERS OSBORNE - WE'RE NOT FOR EVERYONE TOUR: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 9. The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center, 25 Race St., Downtown. Indoors. iconmusiccenter.com
FRANKIE VALLI & THE FOUR SEASONS: 7 p.m. Sept. 9. Riverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Anderson Township. $51.50-$103.50. www.riverbend.org
DEAD & COMPANY TOUR 2021: 5:30 p.m. Sept. 11. Riverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Anderson Township. $51.50-$156.50. www.riverbend.org
ALL TIME LOW: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 12. The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center, 25 Race St., Downtown. Indoors. $35-$55. iconmusiccenter.com
ALANIS MORISSETTE WITH SPECIAL GUESTS GARBAGE AND ALSO APPEARING LIZ PHAIR: 5:30 p.m. Sept. 15. Riverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Anderson Township. $51-$166. www.riverbend.org
BRETT ELDREDGE: GOOD DAY TOUR: WITH SPECIAL GUEST MORGAN EVANS: 6 p.m. Sept. 17. The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center, 25 Race St., Downtown. Indoors. $20–$59.75. iconmusiccenter.com
THEO VON: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Sept. 18. The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center, 25 Race St., Downtown. Indoors. $25 – $55. iconmusiccenter.com
GARY ALLAN: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 18. BB&T Arena, 500 Louie B Nunn Drive, Highland Heights, KY. $29-$79. $10 cash garage/lot parking. www.thebbtarena.com
PRIMUS - A TRIBUTE TO KINGS WITH SPECIAL GUESTS WOLFMOTHER AND THE SWORD: 6 p.m. Sept. 18. Riverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Anderson Township. $30.50-$80.50. www.riverbend.org
BLEACHERS WITH CLAUD: 7 p.m. Sept. 19. Indoors. PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation, 101 W. Fourth St., Newport. Indoors. $35 advance; $40 day of show. One dollar from every ticket sold will go to the Ally Coalition's work with homeless and at-risk LGBTQ youth. promowestlive.com
311 - LIVE FROM THE RIDE TOUR: 5:30 p.m. Sept. 19. The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center, 25 Race St., Downtown. Outdoors. $37-$75. iconmusiccenter.com
MEGADETH AND LAMB OF GOD WITH TRIVIUM AND IN FLAMES: 5 p.m. Sept. 20. Riverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Anderson Township. $39.50-$124.50. www.riverbend.org
TAKING BACK SUNDAY: 6 p.m. Sept. 21. PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation, 101 W. Fourth St., Newport. Outdoor Stage. $35 advance; $38 day of show; $75 platinum seating. All ages. promowestlive.com
JONAS BROTHERS: REMEMBER THIS TOUR WITH SPECIAL GUEST KELSEA BALLERINI: 5:30 p.m. Sept. 21. Riverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Anderson Township. $39.95-$499.95. www.riverbend.org
MACHINE GUN KELLY - TICKETS TO MY DOWNFALL TOUR: 6 p.m. Sept. 22. The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center, 25 Race St., Downtown. Outdoors. $39.50 – $54.50. iconmusiccenter.com
THOMAS RHETT: THE CENTER POINT ROAD TOUR 2021 WITH COLE SWINDELL AND GABBY BARRETT: 6 p.m. Sept. 23. Riverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Anderson Township. $70-$139.75. www.riverbend.org
MT. JOY & TRAMPLED BY TURTLES: 7 p.m. Sept. 25. The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center, 25 Race St., Downtown. Indoors. $35 – $55. iconmusiccenter.com
ROD WAVE: SOULFLY TOUR: 7 p.m. Sept. 27. The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center, 25 Race St., Downtown. Indoors. $20 – $59.50. iconmusiccenter.com
NEEDTOBREATHE - INTO THE MYSTERY TOUR WITH SWITCHFOOT AND THE NEW RESPECTS: 6 p.m. Sept. 28. The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center, 25 Race St., Downtown. Indoors. $39.50 – $65. iconmusiccenter.com
DAVE MATTHEWS BAND: 6 p.m. Sept. 28. Riverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Anderson Township. $45.50-$115. www.riverbend.org
JOHNNYSWIM - THE JOHNNYSWIM SHOW: 7 p.m. Sept. 30. PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation, 101 W. Fourth St., Newport. Indoors. $30 advance; $35 day of show. All ages. hpromowestlive.com
FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE: I LOVE MY COUNTRY TOUR WITH RUSSELL DICKERSON, LAUREN ALAINA AND REDFERRIN: 6 p.m. Sept. 30. Riverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Anderson Township. $39.50-$129.50. www.riverbend.org
OCTOBER
DIRTY HEADS & SUBLIME WITH ROME: HIGH AND MIGHTY TOUR: 6 p.m. Oct. 1. PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation, 101 W. Fourth St., Newport. Outdoors. $45 advance; $50 day of show; $99 platinum seating. All ages. promowestlive.com
EARTH, WIND & FIRE: 7 p.m. Oct. 1. The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center, 25 Race St., Downtown. Indoors. $49.50 – $150.50. iconmusiccenter.com
MODEST MOUSE WITH SPECIAL GUESTS FUTURE ISLANDS: 6 p.m. Oct. 5. The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center, 25 Race St., Downtown. Indoors. $39.50-$55. iconmusiccenter.com
THE STRUTS - STRANGE DAYS ARE OVER TOUR: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 6. PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation, 101 W. Fourth St., Newport. Indoors. $29.50 advance; $35 day of show. $85 platinum seating. All ages. promowestlive.com
DIERKS BENTLY: 2021 BEERS ON ME TOUR WITH SPECIAL GUEST RILEY GREEN: 5:30 p.m. Oct. 8. Riverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Anderson Township. $40.50-$95.25. www.riverbend.org
LYNYRD SKYNYRD - BIG WHEELS KEEP ON TURNIN' TOUR WITH THE MARSHALL TUCKER BAND: 5:30 p.m. Oct. 9. Riverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Anderson Township. $29.50-$349.50. www.riverbend.org
ANDREW SCHULZ: THE INFAMOUS TOUR: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 9. The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center, 25 Race St., Downtown. Indoors. $55 – $75. iconmusiccenter.com
ANGELS & AIRWAVES WITH BAD SUNS: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 12. PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation, 101 W. Fourth St., Newport. Indoors. $34.50 advance; $40 day of show; $85 platinum seating. All ages. promowestlive.com
NATHANIEL RATELIFF & THE NIGHT SWEATS WITH SPECIAL GUEST MARGO PRICE: 7 p.m. Oct. 12. The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center, 25 Race St., Downtown. Indoors. $44 – $75. iconmusiccenter.com
CHRIS STAPLETON'S ALL-AMERICAN ROAD SHOW WITH SPECIAL GUESTS THE MARCUS KING BAND AND YOLA: 5:30 p.m. Oct. 21. Riverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Anderson Township. $39.75-$99.75. www.riverbend.org
LUCERO WHEN YOU FIND ME FALL TOUR 2021 WITH MORGAN WADE: 7 p.m. Oct. 21. The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center, 25 Race St., Downtown. Indoors. $25 – $35. iconmusiccenter.com
ANDREW MCMAHON IN THE WILDERNESS: 6 p.m. Oct. 22. The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center, 25 Race St., Downtown. Indoors. $20-$44.50. iconmusiccenter.com
MIDLAND - THE LAST RESORT TOUR: WITH HAILEY WHITTERS: 7 p.m. Oct. 27. The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center, 25 Race St., Downtown. Indoors. $35 – $55. iconmusiccenter.com
BRETT YOUNG THE WEEKENDS TOUR: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 29. The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center, 25 Race St., Downtown. Indoors. $35 – $59.75. iconmusiccenter.com
MILLENNIUM TOUR 2021 WITH ASHANTI, LLOYD, PRETTY RICKY, SOULJA BOY AND SAMMIE: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 31. Heritage Bank Center, 100 Broadway St., Downtown. $49.50-$350. heritagebankcenter.com
NOVEMBER
CHRIS LANE: FILL THEM BOOTS TOUR WITH TYLER RICH AND LILY ROSE: 7 p.m. Nov. 5. The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center, 25 Race St., Downtown. Indoors. $20 – $45. Tickets on sale Friday. June 25. iconmusiccenter.com
MERCYME - INHALE (EXHALE) TOUR WITH MICAH TYLER: 5:30 p.m. Nov. 13. Heritage Bank Center, 100 Broadway St., Downtown. $23.75-$75. heritagebankcenter.com
DECEMBER
THE PROJECT BEFORE CHRISTMAS PRESENTS CHVCHES WITH SPECIAL GUEST DONNA MISSAL: 7 p.m. Dec. 5. PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation, 101 W. Fourth St., Newport. Indoors. $30.50 advance; $34 day of show; $86 platinum seating. All ages. promowestlive.com
EVANESCENCE + HALESTORM: 5:30 p.m. Dec. 12. Heritage Bank Center, 100 Broadway St., Downtown. $39.50-$79.50. heritagebankcenter.com
CLUTCH WITH STONER AND NATIVE HOWL: 7 p.m. Dec. 31. The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center, 25 Race St., Downtown. Indoors. $35 – $49.50. iconmusiccenter.com
WCPO will update this calendar throughout 2021.