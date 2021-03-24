Nathan Asks a Question: When will vaccine appointments be easier to come by?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine said Monday he does not have a specific timeline for when every Ohioan will be able to get a vaccine appointment, but appointments normally open up two weeks after a new age group is introduced.

Starting on March 29, every Ohioan older than 15 will be eligible to get a vaccination. This has left Ohioans wondering: When will it be my turn? DeWine did not offer a specific timeline for every willing Ohioan getting a vaccine appointment, but instead offered a glimpse into the data he receives from vaccine providers.

“I can only tell you, again, what the providers tell me," DeWine said. "They’re the ones who are out there every day. They’re seeing the supply, they’re seeing the demand and they get a feel for this. What they have told me is that it usually takes about two weeks once you open up an age group."

However, as vaccine eligibility has expanded, the state has noticed that vaccine uptake is slower in younger populations, DeWine said.

DeWine also announced that providers that need slots filled can begin offering appointments to Ohioans 16 and older.

