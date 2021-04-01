Nathan Asks a Question: Recommendations for gatherings with parents, unvaccinated kids?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Families that want to gather with people outside their home who have unvaccinated children should continue to practice social distancing and mask wearing, Ohio Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said at a Thursday press conference.

Vanderhoff was responding to a question I asked about whether the state had any guidelines or advice for families with vaccinated adults but unvaccinated children getting together. This question comes as Easter weekend and warmer weather approaches, and as many families with vaccinated adults are looking to get out of the house.

“The fact is that when people who are vaccinated get together, they’ve created a bubble of immunity among themselves," Vanderhoff said. "But when vaccinated people get together with unvaccinated people, that’s not true. And so that’s where we have to follow the very reasonable steps that we know work even when we’re gathering in this holiday.”

DeWine added that, as a grandparent, he understands the desire to gather safely with grandchildren and children.

“We have kids who are in school, Fran and I have grandkids who are in school, as many of you do, and you know they can’t be vaccinated yet," DeWine said. "So we’re really looking forward to the day when—however long that is, we hope it’s not too far away—that children will be able to be vaccinated."

Earlier this week, Pfizer announced trial data that showed their vaccine worked well in adolescents 12-15 years old and adolescents tolerated the vaccine well.

Nathan Hart is a Statehouse News Bureau fellow who works in Columbus to tell stories that affect people here in Cincinnati. He also attends Gov. Mike DeWine's press briefings. If you have a question you would like Hart to ask DeWine, you can email him at nathanhartmmj@gmail.com.

