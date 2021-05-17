Loveland job fair offers wide range of job openings

LOVELAND, Ohio — Looking for post-pandemic employment? The Little Miami River Chamber Alliance is holding a hiring fair in Loveland Monday.

While unemployment has improved since the onset of the pandemic, the national rate still hovers around 6%.

Those looking to fill open positions can get started at the Oasis Golf Club and Conference Center in Loveland tonight. About 20 employers from a variety of industries will be there offering full and part-time positions, including Graeter’s, Mike’s Carwash, Healthquest, Shelter Insurance, Magnolia Springs Senior Living and Cartridge Brewing.

Cartridge Brewing actually opened up in October during the pandemic on Halloween weekend. Though business has been steady, co-founder Anthony Cook said there's been a lot of turnover.

“Turnover in this industry is one of the things we were concerned about going into it, but at the same time we put some things in place, like we provide benefits for our employees who are full-time. So we feel that’s helped,” Cook said.

He's hiring for positions in the kitchen, including line cooks and about five or six service positions.

“A lot of businesses like ours are really looking for people to fill some significant gaps. Hopefully people are feeling a little bit more open about coming out and looking for work. Because the pandemic did scare people.”

The job fair starts at 4 p.m. and goes until 7 p.m. at 902 Loveland-Miamiville Road.