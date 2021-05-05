Watch
Looking for a vacation? New campaign suggests 'Ohio. Find It Here.'

Posted at 5:53 AM, May 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-05 05:53:37-04

CINCINNATI — A new tourism campaign launches Wednesday which hopes to bring visitors and businesses to Ohio.

The new $4 million campaign is called "Ohio. Find It Here." and it wants to showoff all the things Ohio has to offer to out-of-state visitors and businesses, as well as Ohioans from other parts of the state.

Matt McLaren, director of the new campaign, said he is optimistic that 2021 is going to be a recovery year for travel and tourism industries across the state.

Some of the top tourist attractions in Ohio include Kings Island, Cedar Point, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the Ohio State Reformatory and Hocking Hills. You can also plan a road trip around these destinations to make it more of an adventure.

"We have a scenic route road trip with 14 stops across the state of Ohio," Matt McLaren, director of the campaign, said. "Many of them are state parks, so from the Cincinnati area you can think of things in the region like Clifton gorge and the Hocking Hills... Each of our road trips on Ohio.org, we actually recommend a place to eat and stay and other attractions in the area too."

