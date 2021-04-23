Watch
FC Cincinnati hosts job fair Saturday at Duke Energy Convention Center

Part-time positions available at new TQL Stadium
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Terry Helmer
FC Cincinnati announced a naming partnership with Total Quality Logistics for its stadium in the West End.
Posted at 12:32 PM, Apr 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-23 12:34:15-04

CINCINNATI — Looking to work part-time for a professional sports team on game day? FC Cincinnati is hosting an in-person job fair Saturday at Duke Energy Convention Center focused on hiring about 400 people for positions at the new TQL Stadium.

“We are known for our fun, enthusiastic, energetic environment at our games. This is a beautiful, brand new TQL Stadium, and we are looking for people to help us create that environment, that can be helpful to guests and fans and be a part of this fun energy,” said Kimberly Eppert, director of human resources for FC Cincinnati and TQL Stadium.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, the organization will look to fill part-time guest experience ambassador roles, like ticket scanners, ushers, wheelchair and elevator attendants and game day retail associates.

“It’s nice extra income for folks who want to be a part of a professional sports team,” Eppert said. “Anybody who’s looking to go into a career in sports, this is a great opportunity to get a behind-the-scenes, from the inside-out look at what it takes to put on an event.”

Eppert recommends job hunters bring documentation, like a driver's license or I-9, with them to Duke Energy Convention Center -- and don’t forget your best smile. Qualified candidates will get an interview and possibly an offer on the spot, and they will be photographed for their stadium credentials Saturday.

The fair will also offer validated parking at Sixth and Plum Streets.

To pre-register for Saturday’s job fair at Duke Energy Convention Center or apply directly for stadium jobs, visit www.tqlstadium.com/jobs. If you can't make it to the in-person event, Eppert said the team is conducting virtual job interviews daily.

"I think it's just a really fun thing to be a part of this historic time in our community, where we're opening a brand new sports arena," Eppert said.

The stadium opens in the West End on Saturday, May 1, and FC Cincinnati faces Inter Miami CF on May 16, the club’s first home opener at TQL.

