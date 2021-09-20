CINCINNATI — Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week kicks off Monday, aiming to attract new customers to participating restaurants after over a year of sustaining blows because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 100,000 restaurants temporarily or permanently closed due to the pandemic nationwide, according to the National Restaurant Association. Now, business has begun to rebound and local restaurants hope a week full of special menus and offerings can bring even more people to their tables.

"A lot of us didn't make it out of the pandemic so well, so it's really nice for the people that are still here to keep thriving," said Marci Bauer, general manager of Brew River Creole Kitchen.

Prime Cincinnati, alongside many other restaurants participating in the event, also felt the impact of the pandemic when art and music venues were closed and large events were canceled.

"These are very important restaurants down here that add a lot of culture to the city," said Zach Prusinski, banquet sales manager at Prime Cincinnati. "And it's important to keep supporting these businesses, because if they want to enjoy them and have them around then we need to get people down here and they need to help support. Because it is a tough time for every one."

The steak house will be offering a two-course lunch and dinner menu during the span of Restaurant Week. Prusinski said he hopes the event will bring more people back downtown to help support restaurants in the Central Business District and beyond.

The support won't just help local restaurants: For every meal purchased during Restaurant Week, $1 will also be donated to Cincinnati Children's Hospital.