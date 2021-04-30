East Walnut Hills restaurant, Branch sets reopening date

CINCINNATI — East Walnut Hills restaurant Branch will reopen with a new head chef for limited indoor dining starting Saturday, May 1.

Jared Bennett will oversee the kitchen for the restaurant located at 1535 Madison Rd. Bennett previously worked at Maplewood Kitchen and Bar and also worked as Executive Chef for Metropole at 21c Museum Hotel Downtown before leaving there to help open the restaurant in Karrikin Spirits distillery in Fairfax.

Branch's new menu created by Bennett will feature "farm-fresh ingredients and bold flavors with a modernist bent," according to a press release announcing the restaurant's reopening.

Shane Kirkland will continue to oversee Branch's cocktail program.

Branch's new dining room hours will be 5-10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 5-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. for brunch and 5-9 p.m. for dinner on Sunday.

For more information visit www.eatatbranch.com.