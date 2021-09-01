Doobie Brothers positive COVID-19 test postpones Cincinnati show

CINCINNATI — Sorry, Doobie Brothers fans, but you are going to have to wait to see the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band.

In a brief statement released Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Doobie Brothers announced the band is postponing its 50th Anniversary Tour show on Sept. 8 at Riverbend Music Center "out of an abundance of caution" after a member of the touring group tested positive for COVID-19.

The positive test comes "despite health and safety precautions in place." The band also canceled its Clarkston, Mich., Burgettstown, Pa., and Toledo, Ohio shows.

The band encourages fans to hold onto their tickets for newly scheduled dates that will be announced in the near future.