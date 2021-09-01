Watch
Rebound

Actions

Doobie Brothers positive COVID-19 test postpones Cincinnati show

items.[0].image.alt
Provided
The Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary Tour featuring: Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons, John McFee with The Dirty Dozen Brass Band.
DoobieBros-1000x450-Artist.jpg
Posted at 10:32 AM, Sep 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-01 10:32:42-04

CINCINNATI — Sorry, Doobie Brothers fans, but you are going to have to wait to see the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band.

In a brief statement released Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Doobie Brothers announced the band is postponing its 50th Anniversary Tour show on Sept. 8 at Riverbend Music Center "out of an abundance of caution" after a member of the touring group tested positive for COVID-19.

The positive test comes "despite health and safety precautions in place." The band also canceled its Clarkston, Mich., Burgettstown, Pa., and Toledo, Ohio shows.

The band encourages fans to hold onto their tickets for newly scheduled dates that will be announced in the near future.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Rebound is a resource to help our community make it to the other side of the financial fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. If you have a question or story idea, email us at therebound@wcpo.com.

Click here to join the Facebook group Getting a Job in the Cincinnati Area, where you can connect to other job seekers and employers around the area.

Looking for a job? Click here to see what is available locally.

Para leer sobre el coronavirus y aprender como te puedes proteger de él, oprima aquí.

Click here or call (877) 644-6562 for information about unemployment benefits in Ohio.

Click here or call (877) 369-5984 for information about unemployment benefits in Kentucky.

Click here or call 1-800-891-6499 for information about unemployment benefits in Indiana.