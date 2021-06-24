Watch
CVG holding job fair Thursday

Posted at 6:18 AM, Jun 24, 2021
HEBRON, Ky. — The Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky International Airport is holding a job fair Thursday in order to keep operations running smoothly at the airport.

Positions with airlines, the TSA, DHL, Graeters Ice Cream and more will be featured at the fair. Part-time, full-time and temporary positions will be available.

"Anywhere from customer service and food and beverage retail, aircraft maintenance, air cargo positions, there’s even driving, operating equipment types of positions, airline support and that’s kind of what you’re getting there," Mindy Kershner, CVG's spokesperson, said. "We need those airline support jobs filled so we can keep this travel demand and passengers happy.”

Officials said if you are interested to bring your resume, expect to talk to employers about the role and be prepared to apply for positions.

The job fair runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the ValuPark Lot at 2462 Donaldson Hwy. in Hebron, Ky.

