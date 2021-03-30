Clermont Co. nonprofit offers those in need 'A Caring Place'

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A nonprofit in Clermont County has so many donations they are shouting for moms and families to come get the help they want.

A Caring Place is just off Mt. Carmel Tobasco Road in Union Township, and they offer things like diapers, formula, maternity and kids clothing. They also offer free pregnancy testing and ultrasounds to expecting mothers.

The nonprofit also helps families learn how to use resources available to them, such as WIC, food stamps and Medicaid.

As a nonprofit, they rely on donations from the community to help keep them afloat. Officials with A Caring Place said generosity has been abundant this past year and they are filled to the brim with goods which can help people in need.

"We've been known to serve clients rather fast," Polly Camery, assistant director of A Caring Place, said. "We help parents and families where they are currently and help them grow. The idea is to put them in a position where they don't feel like they have to rely on us so much."

People can learn more about A Caring Place by visiting their website here or calling 513-427-2271.