Menu

Watch
Rebound

Actions

Clermont Co. nonprofit offers those in need 'A Caring Place'

items.[0].image.alt
Ally Kraemer
A Caring Place.
a_caring_place.jpg
Posted at 5:37 AM, Mar 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-30 05:37:36-04

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A nonprofit in Clermont County has so many donations they are shouting for moms and families to come get the help they want.

A Caring Place is just off Mt. Carmel Tobasco Road in Union Township, and they offer things like diapers, formula, maternity and kids clothing. They also offer free pregnancy testing and ultrasounds to expecting mothers.

The nonprofit also helps families learn how to use resources available to them, such as WIC, food stamps and Medicaid.

As a nonprofit, they rely on donations from the community to help keep them afloat. Officials with A Caring Place said generosity has been abundant this past year and they are filled to the brim with goods which can help people in need.

"We've been known to serve clients rather fast," Polly Camery, assistant director of A Caring Place, said. "We help parents and families where they are currently and help them grow. The idea is to put them in a position where they don't feel like they have to rely on us so much."

People can learn more about A Caring Place by visiting their website here or calling 513-427-2271.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Rebound is a resource to help our community make it to the other side of the financial fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. If you have a question or story idea, email us at therebound@wcpo.com.

Click here to join the Facebook group Getting a Job in the Cincinnati Area, where you can connect to other job seekers and employers around the area.

Looking for a job? Click here to see what is available locally.

Para leer sobre el coronavirus y aprender como te puedes proteger de él, oprima aquí.

Click here or call (877) 644-6562 for information about unemployment benefits in Ohio.

Click here or call (877) 369-5984 for information about unemployment benefits in Kentucky.

Click here or call 1-800-891-6499 for information about unemployment benefits in Indiana.

Stream local news anytime!