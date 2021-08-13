Watch
Rebound

Actions

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company celebrates reopening by revealing upcoming season lineup

items.[0].image.alt
Photo by Mikki Schaffner
Justin McCombs as Dromio, Geoffrey Warren Barnes II as Antipholus in Shakespeare's “The Comedy of Errors” playing April 8 – 30, 2022, directed by Jeremy Dubin.<br/>
Comedy of Errors
MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM
Hamlet
ROMEO AND JULIET
Posted at 2:57 PM, Aug 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-13 14:58:03-04

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Shakespeare Company will celebrate its grand reopening after more than a year-long shutdown with a lineup of outstanding plays.

On Friday the company announced it will begin its 2021-22 season at the Otto M. Budig Theater starting with William Shakespeare’s "Romeo and Juliet" directed by Darnell Pierre Benjamin starting this October. Actors Courtney Lucien and Crystian Wiltshire will portray the star-crossed lovers in a traditional Elizabethan production of the play. Wiltshire also recently joined Cincinnati Shakespeare as its new associate artistic director.

Michael Carleton, James FitzGerald and John K. Alvarez will then delight audiences for their 15th holiday season with the production of "Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!)." The play, which is full of irreverent pop culture holiday humor, will begin performances in November.

The 2021-22 season will pick back up in the Spring with a production of August Wilson's "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" directed by Candice Handy and featuring Torrie Wiggins as Ma Rainey. The season will continue with productions of "Hamlet," "The Comedy of Errors" and end with a special production of "Pride and Prejudice."

“While the past 18 months were not what anyone at Cincinnati Shakespeare Company originally envisioned, it is certainly one we will never forget," said Brian Isaac Phillips, the Cincinnati Shakespeare Company's artistic director in a press release. "As we moved through it with imagination, flexibility, tenacity, and endurance, we were sustained by the hope that live theatre would eventually return."

For more information about the Cincinnati Shakespeare Company's upcoming season and productions visit cincyshakes.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Rebound is a resource to help our community make it to the other side of the financial fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. If you have a question or story idea, email us at therebound@wcpo.com.

Click here to join the Facebook group Getting a Job in the Cincinnati Area, where you can connect to other job seekers and employers around the area.

Looking for a job? Click here to see what is available locally.

Para leer sobre el coronavirus y aprender como te puedes proteger de él, oprima aquí.

Click here or call (877) 644-6562 for information about unemployment benefits in Ohio.

Click here or call (877) 369-5984 for information about unemployment benefits in Kentucky.

Click here or call 1-800-891-6499 for information about unemployment benefits in Indiana.

Cincinnati

Watch local news FREE anytime! Find the WCPO 9 app on your favorite streaming device.