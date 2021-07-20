Watch
Braxton Brewing Co.'s Barrel House debuting permanent taco truck

Posted at 11:20 AM, Jul 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-20 11:20:19-04

Get ready, fans of Braxton Brewing Co.'s Barrel House. You're in for a special treat.

The Covington-based brewery announced on Tuesday it will unveil Taco Fuerte, a new taco truck at the Barrel House, at a special grand opening on Friday.

Taco Fuerte will operate in the Fort Mitchell location's parking lot Thursday-Sunday.

The food truck's menu will feature a variety of options ranging from street tacos to birria tacos to totchos to vegetarian options. Taco Fuerte also will feature a specialty cheesecake taco for dessert.

The truck will be permanently parked in the Barrel House's lot.

For more information, visit www.braxtonbrewing.com.

