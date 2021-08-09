Hotel staff are still needed as guests come back

CINCINNATI — People are making reservations at hotels again, but some hotel officials said they are still having issues hiring for open staff positions.

"Business is coming back, but it's the positions, it's the hiring that is the biggest issue," Krista Rinehart, the director of human resources at the Summit Hotel, said.

Rinehart said in March, 2020 the Summit Hotel furloughed workers for three months and many workers are back now. However, not everyone wanted to come back to the industry.

"The industry as a whole lost a lot of people," she said. "Not even that they are scared to come back or anything like that. I think they just decided the hospitality industry was not for them anymore."

The hotel has 20 open positions now, and people are applying to the positions. Rinehart said getting people to show up for interviews is the next hurdle.

"Even the people that are applying, that we are seeing, they're not anybody that's been in hospitality before," Rinehart said. "We can train anybody to do a position. We're looking for people who have a passion for service, people that like to smile, that like to talk to people."

Open positions at the Summit Hotel start at $15 a hour and range from dishwasher to engineer. Click here if you are interested in learning more about these positions.