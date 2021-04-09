Annual Mayor's Career Expo held virtually today

CINCINNATI — For the first time in the event's history, the 15th Annual Mayor's Career Expo is being held virtually today.

I am grateful that once again our City is coming together in honor of the annual Youth Career Expo to provide teens with job opportunities for the upcoming summer,” Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley said.

The expo is meant to connect teens and young adults with summer jobs. Officials with the expo said they have around 350 to 400 jobs available for people ages 14-24 years old. Those jobs come from about 100 different employers from varying fields like construction, cooking, medical, police and fire.

Cincinnati Recreation Commission Director Daniel Betts said younger people are targeted for these summer jobs in order to help keep them out of trouble during the summer months. He also said this is an easy way to get young people acquainted with workplace etiquette, professionalism and resume building.

"It gives young people an opportunity not only to get a paycheck, but it gives them an opportunity to be mentored by caring adults," Betts said. "A part of this program we have a life skills component so young people will... get coached and mentored on how to interview, how to show up for a job, when you show up for a job how to dress for success for that job."

The virtual career expo starts at 10 a.m. and you have to register here in order to gain access to it.