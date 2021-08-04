A sweet surprise for woman who lost unemployment benefits and juicer

CINCINNATI — After Monique Colbert was scammed out of her unemployment benefits, the juicer she used for her side gig broke, but now things are looking up for her.

Matt Damschroder, the director of Ohio Job and Family Services, said they are looking into ways to get unemployment benefits back to people who were scammed out of theirs.

"We are actively researching ways that we can provide these victims of these schemes with the benefits that they're entitled to," Damschroder said.

While Colbert waited on getting her benefits back though, PURE Juicer offered her a discount on their best juicer, and then people who saw her previous story offered to pay for the machine.

"Oh my God, I'm like speechless," Colbert said when she was presented with her new juicer.

With her new juicer and granddaughter Brooklyn and nephew Shawn, Colbert said her juicing business is ready to crush it.

"I got exactly what I need so this is a big major part of helping me succeed," she said. "I just want to say thank you to everybody because I am so grateful and I am so appreciative. This is really going to help me be able to help you and help other people in the community..."