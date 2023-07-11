Pro surfer Mikala Jones dies in surfing accident at 44

Professional surfer Mikala Jones died in a surfing accident at Mentawai Islands in Indonesia on Sunday. He was 44 years old.

Jones was known for his captivating footage while riding on the inside of breaking waves in an art known as barrel surfing.

Details surrounding his death are unclear, but Surfline reports that Jones was involved in a freak accident in which part of his surfboard severed his femoral artery. He had a gash on the inside of his left groin, likely from a surfboard fin, Surfline said.

Jones was reportedly transported to Mentawai Hospital by boat, but was pronounced dead at the hospital.

His daughter Isabella shared the news on Instagram, saying her "dad got into a bad surfing accident and didn't make it."

"I'm in so much disbelief right now, this doesn't feel real," her post began. "I love you so much dad and I wish I could give you one last hug."

In a subsequent post, Isabella shared memories of her time with her dad, including how he helped her overcome her fears in the water.

"Whenever the waves were perfect for you and I was scared to go, you always told me, 'You'll be fine,' which taught me to become a professional wave dodger," she wrote. "But I will miss watching you surf, you always amazed me."

The surf community also paid tribute to the late surfer.

Surf apparel and sandal company Reef honored Jones, who was once a brand ambassador, on its homepage.

"We honor a father, an explorer of uncharted surf, and arguably one of the most barreled surfers on the planet," Reef wrote.

"Our thoughts and peace go out to his family, loved ones and everyone who had the pleasure he came across. One of one kind of human who lived with gratitude, grace, wisdom and most importantly kindness for all," the company said.

Kelly Slater, a legendary surfer who won the World Surf League championship a record 11 times, commented on an Instagram post about Jones' death saying, "Sobering moment. Maybe nobody lived this life better. Incredible guy and surfer."

Another surf icon, Mick Fanning, shared a photo of the two of them on Instagram, writing: "So shattered to hear the news. Mikala you were one of a kind. Funny, mellow, an explorer, a pioneer but most of all, loving husband and father."

Jones is survived by his wife Emma and two daughters.

