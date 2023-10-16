This cozy mock-neck sweater is as low as $23 today

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

We’re nearly a month into fall, and if that means you’re in need of new sweaters to keep you warm, now is the perfect time to do a little shopping.

Amazon is offering a great deal on this Prinbara Women’s Long Sleeve Mock Neck Sweater, with some color and size combinations priced at 50% off.

Not all variations are discounted by that much, but some (such as the gray version in a large size) are on sale for as much as 50% off, or $28.49, down from the original price of $56.99. You can then save another 20% by clipping a coupon at checkout, which takes the cost to $22.79, a total savings of $32.20.

Made of 50% viscose, 30% nylon and 20% polyester fibers, the sweater is hand wash or dry clean only. The sweater has a loose fit that’s meant to end above the knees, so you can pair it with jeans or leggings and it fits well under a coat.

While the sweater comes in sizes XS-XL and is currently available in 28 colors or styles, you will need to make sure the one you want is included in the sale.

$24.16 (was $56.99) at Amazon

There are no coupon codes or memberships required to get the deal, but you will need an Amazon Prime membership if you want free shipping.

Amazon prices change frequently, so there’s no saying when the sweater will go back to full price. You’ll want to add it to your cart soon before the price changes on the version you want.

Amazon may also put other colors and sizes on sale at any time, so it’s not a bad idea to check back at a later date if the one you prefer is not currently on sale.

