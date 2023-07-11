The best Prime Day home deals 2023

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Amazon Prime Day is off to the races!

The long-awaited annual sale runs from July 11 through July 12 and shoppers can find deep discounts in every department, including kitchen, fashion, beauty and even lawn and garden supplies.

If you’re looking for product deals to improve your home, you must take advantage of Amazon Prime Day sales! You’ll find big savings on necessities such as vacuums, furniture, bedding, fans, etc.

MORE: Our ultimate guide to the best Prime Day deals to know about this year

But, to get these savings, you must be an Amazon Prime member. You can sign up right now and get a 30-day free trial membership. You will not be charged if you cancel your membership within the first 30 days. Want to keep your membership? You can pay either $14.99 per month or $139 annually.

Ready to get your home organized, a new look, or upgrade your cleaning game? Here’s a look at some of the fantastic deals you’ll find on Amazon through July 12.

Stay cool this summer with the Dreo 42-inch Tower Fan.

This bladeless fan runs quietly and has six different speed levels to maximize comfort. The breeze from this fan reaches up to 29.5 feet from the source, making it an efficient way to cool a large space.

You will save almost $20 on this Dreo Fan during Amazon Prime Days.

Get the Dreo 42-inch Fan from Amazon for $72.66 (was $89.99).

Another way to add cooling and efficiency to your home is with privacy window film.

This peel-and-stick static window covering reflects UV light away from your windows but allows light to come through. You get the benefits of heat reduction and protecting your furniture from sun damage. Less UV light means it’s easier to keep your space cool.

This privacy window film’s 17.5-inch by 6.5-feet roll is marked down 25% off the regular retail price during Amazon Prime Day.

Get the STATINT Privacy Window Film from Amazon for $11.99 (was $15.99).

This Shark Steam Mop keeps your home clean without lugging around a heavy mop.

This mop is ready to go in less than one minute and uses steam to tackle the dirt and grime on your floors. No chemicals or cleaners are necessary.

The mop comes with two machine-washable pads so you can keep cleaning even when one needs to be replaced.

Save 40% on this Shark steam mop during Amazon Prime Days. That is a $36 discount off the regular retail price.

Get the Shark S3501 Steam Pocket Mop from Amazon for $53.99 (was $89.99)

Add a wash of color to your home with the Philips Hue Smart Lightstrip Starter Kit.

This Bluetooth-compatible light strip kit has everything you need to start restyling your home with any color you can imagine. Tuck the light strips on bookshelves, under cabinets or anywhere you want to give your space a makeover.

Save 29% of the regular retail price ($87) on Tuesday and Wednesday while supplies last.

Get the Philips Hue Lightstrip Starter Kit from Amazon for $62.10 (was $87).

Get a great night’s sleep with a new Casper Sleep Element Mattress.

You can have this queen-sized mattress delivered right to your door. Once it is unboxed and regains its full size and shape (usually 24-72 hours), you’ll enjoy the memory foam support and breathability to keep you cool at night.

The two-day Amazon Prime Day discount of 25% brings the price down to $446.25.

Get the Casper Sleep Element Mattress from Amazon for $446.25 (was $595).

If you haven’t tried a weighted blanket yet, this is the perfect opportunity to buy one.

Weighted blankets are soft and comfortable; their added weight calms the body and reduces anxiety. Think of it like a snuggly hug all night.

You will save $14.98 (22%) off the regular retail price of $66.87 Plus, you can get an additional 5% off with a digital coupon. Click the box under the price on the Amazon listing.

Get the Sherpa Fleece Weighted Blanket, 15 pounds, from Amazon for $51.98 (was $66.87).

Tired of sneezing and itchy eyes? It might be time to get an air purifier for your home.

The LEVOIT Air Purifier can clean the air in up to 1,000 sq. ft. of space. Its filter is a 3-in-1 system that includes a HEPA layer that can capture at least 99.97% of dust, pollen and other airborne particles.

It’s on sale right now for $15.04 off the regular retail price of $99.99. That is a 15% discount.

Get a LEVOIT Air Purifier from Amazon for $84.95 (was $99.99)

Try these Degree of Comfort Coolmax Sheets if you get too warm while you sleep.

The specially designed fabric helps remove moisture from the skin and promote evaporation, leading to a comfortable, cooling effect.

This set includes a deep-pocket fitted sheet, a flat sheet and two pillowcases.

In addition to the 25% off the regular retail price, customers can redeem a savings code for an additional 5% off the sale price.

Get the Degree of Comfort Coolmax Sheets from Amazon for $29.99 (was $39.99)

Wayfair is also having a big blowout sale this week, and this coffee table is marked down 47% right now.

This 4-foot Laguna Coffee Table has a solid pine tabletop built to last and provides a nice rustic look. It also has a second shelf for storage.

Save $134.06 off the regular retail price during Wayfair’s 72-Hour Sale.

Get the Laguna Coffee Table from Wayfair for $229.00 (was $434.05).

Kick back in style with this recliner chair from Wayfair.

The microfiber cover feels soft against the skin and the soft yet supportive coil interior keeps your body in alignment and comfortable.

Wayfair has slashed the price of this recliner by 46%—almost $200—for a limited time.

Get the Sanie 37.8-inch Manual Recliner from Wayfair for $229.00 (was $429.50)

We’re back with Amazon for a home organization tool to transform kitchen cabinets.

Anyone who has opened a cabinet door knows the terror of having food storage lids falling all over or being unable to find the right size. This storage tray keeps all those runaway lids in place.

The dividers can slide to the size you need, up to 9 inches wide. So, you can organize lids of almost any size with ease.

The large food container organizer is marked down by $6.70 (34%) for Amazon Prime members through Wednesday.

Get the YouCopia StoraLid Food Container Lid Organizer from Amazon for $13.29 (was $19.99)

One of the most ingenious inventions we’ve seen for toy storage is an Amazon Prime Deal!

The Creative QT SideAway Toy Storage Organizer combines a toy basket and a play mat. Store your kids’ favorite toys with all the little pieces (think Lego or Barbies), and dump them all on the built-in play mat when they are ready. Once finished, pick up the play mat and slide the toys back into the basket. Brilliant, right?

Marked down 20% for Amazon Prime Day, you’ll save $11.80 on this must-have item.

Get the Creative QT SlideAway Toy Storage Organizer from Amazon for $47.19 (was $58.99)

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.