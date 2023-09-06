Presumed human skull found in Arizona Goodwill donation box

Police are investigating after an apparent human skull was found among donations at a Goodwill in Goodyear, Arizona. Officers were called to the store on Tuesday night.

Police took "what appears to be an actual human skull" and transported it to the medical examiner's office for further examination.

No additional information has been provided by police at this time.

Human skulls can be purchased online, on sites like Skulls Unlimited. The cost, however, can be well into the thousands, depending on the skull's condition.

Goodwill says it will "happily sort and sell just about anything" donated to it. The one exception noted by Goodwill is unsellable hazardous materials.

Goodwill says it will accept the following items:

- Appliances

- Bedding

- Books and media

- Clothing and accessories

- Cooking accessories

- Drapery

- Electronics

- Furniture

- Games

- Household goods

- Kitchenware

- Knick-knacks

- Linens

- Mobility items

- Musical instruments

- Outdoor items

- Shoes

- Sports equipment

- Tools

- Toys

- Vehicles

Goodwill operates 3,300 thrift stores throughout the U.S. and Canada. Goodwill says that it generally has 2,000 new items on its sales floor each day.

Reporting from Scripps News Phoenixwas used in this report.

