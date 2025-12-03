Trump pardons Democratic House Rep. Henry Cuellar in bribery, conspiracy case

President Donald Trump has issued a "full and unconditional pardon" to Rep. Henry Cuellar, a Texas Democrat, and his wife, Imelda, wiping out federal bribery and conspiracy charges against them.

Trump announced the decision on Wednesday, claiming the couple had been unfairly targeted by the Biden administration for Cuellar’s criticism of border policies.

"Sleepy Joe went after the Congressman, and even the Congressman’s wonderful wife, Imelda, simply for speaking the TRUTH," Trump stated on Truth Social. "It is unAmerican and, as I previously stated, the Radical Left Democrats are a complete and total threat to Democracy! They will attack, rob, lie, cheat, destroy, and decimate anyone who dares to oppose their Far Left Agenda."

Federal authorities charged Cuellar and his wife in 2024, alleging they accepted money in exchange for advancing the interests of an energy company controlled by the government of Azerbaijan and a Mexican bank.

Cuellar, who represents Texas’ 28th Congressional District, has denied the allegations. The Associated Press reports that three others have already pleaded guilty in connection with the case, including a former Cuellar aide, a business consultant, and a director of an energy company linked to Azerbaijan.