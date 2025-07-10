Trump compliments Liberian President Joseph Boakai for speaking English, the official language of Liberia

President Trump hailed Liberian President Joseph Boakai for his mastery of English Wednesday during a meeting with African leaders at the White House.

English is the official language of Liberia and Boakai's native tongue.

"Mr. President, we thank you for this opportunity to be here. Liberia is a long-time friend of the United States and we believe in your policy of making America great again," Boakai said during the meeting. "And we also go a long way with you, with your diplomacy that has to do with economic development and commercial friendship. And we just want to thank you so much for this opportunity."

"Well, thank you," President Trump said. "And such good English, such beautiful. Where did you learn to speak so beautifully? You were educated where? In Liberia?"

"Yes, sir," Boakai replied.

"That's very interesting, it's beautiful English, I have people at this table can't speak nearly as well," President Trump said.

President Trump, Boakai and the leaders of Senegal, Gabon, Mauritania and Guinea-Bissau held a lunch during the visit, where they discussed foreign policy, economic development and the U.S. decision to shutter USAID, which a recent study forecasts could lead to more than 14 million deaths, many of them in Africa.

The White House said the USAID cuts are part of a policy of moving away from “a charity-based foreign aid model” and toward links with nations that demonstrate they have “the ability and willingness to help themselves.”