Commerce Secretary Lutnick will give testimony in House Epstein investigation

Lutnick has drawn scrutiny for his ties to Epstein. He confirmed recently released emails that showed he and Epstein last met in 2012, years after Epstein's conviction on child prostitution charges.
US Trade Minister Howard Lutnick walks down the stairs after a meeting during the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
The House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform says it will hear voluntary testimony from Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick as part of its investigation into matters related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“Secretary Lutnick has proactively agreed to appear voluntarily before the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform," Republican committee chairman James Comer said in a statement on Tuesday. "I commend his demonstrated commitment to transparency and appreciate his willingness to engage with the Committee. I look forward to his testimony.”

Lutnick has drawn scrutiny for his ties to Epstein. Lutnick had previously claimed he had not seen Epstein since 2005, three years before Epstein’s 2008 conviction on child prostitution charges.

But recently released emails from Epstein suggest he and Lutnick last met in 2012.

At a hearing of the Senate Appropriations subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies, Lutnick confirmed he had been on a boat with Epstein in 2012. He said he was not sure “why we did it,” but insisted there was nothing untoward about the meeting. Lutnick has not been accused of any crimes.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick still has the full support of President Donald Trump.

The House Oversight Committee last week completed depositions of former Secretary of State Hillary and former President Bill Clinton as part of its Epstein investigation.

The depositions, which took place on February 26 and 27, are part of the committee's investigation into matters related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

